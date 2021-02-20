Maple Grove plans to install cricket ground, neighbors express concern





5:13 PM Friday, February 19, 2021 The sport of cricket is on the rise, and in order to meet growing demand, the City of Maple Grove plans to install the city’s first cricket ground at Boundary Creek Park. Boundary Creek is known for its multipurpose athletic fields. But on Thursdays Maple Grove Park and Recreation Gathering, residents expressed concerns about additional noise, traffic and parking. Residents concerned about street parking Residents say they are concerned about street parking causing traffic congestion as the distance from street parking to the cricket grass is less than Boundary Creek parking lot. “This increase in the number of parking spaces will ensure the safety of all residents and especially children,” said Suzanne Cook. Others are concerned that the neighborhood park will become too crowded and say families will not be able to enjoy the park. Some raised the environmental impact of wildlife. say installing a 12 by 100 ft cricket ground would have. The city approved the construction of 12 by 30 ft synthetic turf in May 2019. However, the project was shelved due to community input. Cricket fans are addressing their concerns The president of the local cricket club, Sandeep Hirekerur, assured neighbors that members of the cricket team would not park on the street or cause a nuisance. ‘That parking lot has 91 parking spaces. On any given day it will be at most 20-25 cars. I don’t understand how the focus on traffic comes into the picture, ”said Hirekerur. City officials say the club plans to use the multipurpose field for training sessions, usually two nights a week and for weekend games. This is considered light use compared to other programmed athletic fields. “Some traditional sports are beginning to level off and some of the interest of young people is in other areas. Our job is to follow those trends and encourage people to recreate in the best way they know and can. This is the best way to do that, ”explains Chuck Stifter, director of Maple Grove Parks and Recreation. In terms of environmental impact, planned improvements include adding an artificial turf pitch and moving a few small trees to create a maintainable and safe space for practice and play. Diversification of sports Cricket fans say it is a step towards diversification of sports in the community. “We are here to feel included,” said Hirekerur. “We are here to help the neighborhoods. We are not here to cause problems, but realize that we are here to diversify things. “ The city voted on Thursday to proceed with the $ 40,000 project. Construction begins in the spring. It’s not just Maple Grove considering adding a cricket ground. Brooklyn Park is too. Click here for that story. Maple Grove

