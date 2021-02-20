Sports
Fantasy Football running back rankings 2021: Early expert rankings of all RB1’s ranked from 1-12
With the 2020 regular season over and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champions, we’re starting to look ahead to the 2021 campaign. It’s never too early to prepare for the upcoming Fantasy season, and we want to that you are ready. Obviously, things will change with free agency and the NFL Draft, among others that will happen off-season. But this is our first look at the top 12 running back rankings in 2021 for me, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Chris Towers.
This ranking will change many times between now and August. But based on what just happened in the 2020 regular season and what we expect going forward, here’s how we view the top 12 running for next year.
Expert positional rankings for 2021:QB| WR | TO
As a reference point, here are the top 12 running backs in 2020 based on total Fantasy points for the season on CBS Sports. Score is based on six points for all touchdowns.
1. Alvin Kamara 364
2. Dalvin Cook 327
Derrick Henry 321
4. David Montgomery 251
Aaron Jones 247
Jonathan Taylor 241
7. James Robinson 236
Josh Jacobs 215
9. Ezekiel Elliott 211
10. Kareem Hunt 206
Nick Chubb 199
Mike Davis 196
And here are the top 12 running backs in 2020 based on points per game with at least three starts.
1. Christian McCaffrey 28.7
2. Alvin Kamara 24.3
3. Dalvin Cook 23.4
4. Derrick Henry 20.1
5. Aaron Jones 17.6
6. James Robinson 16.8
7. David Montgomery 16.7
8. Nick Chubb 16.6
9. Jonathan Taylor 16.1
10. Joe Mixon 15.7
11. Austin Ekeler 15.6
12. Myles Gaskin 15.6
The Fantasy Football Today podcast
The rankings
Jamey Eisenberg
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Derrick Henry
3. Dalvin Cook
4. Alvin Kamara
5. Jonathan Taylor
6. Saquon Barkley
Nick Chubb
8. Ezekiel Elliott
9. Austin Ekeler
10. Aaron Jones
11. Cam Akers
12. D’Andre Swift
Dave Richard
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Dalvin Cook
3. Derrick Henry
4. Alvin Kamara
5. Jonathan Taylor
6. Saquon Barkley
Nick Chubb
8. Ezekiel Elliott
9. James Robinson
10. Cam Akers
11. Aaron Jones
12. Josh Jacobs
Heath Cummings
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Dalvin Cook
3. Saquon Barkley
4. Derrick Henry
5. Alvin Kamara
6. Jonathan Taylor
7. James Robinson
8. D’Andre Swift
9. Nick Chubb
10. Ezekiel Elliott
11. Aaron Jones
12. Miles Sanders
Chris Towers
1. Christian McCaffrey
2. Alvin Kamara
3. Saquon Barkley
4. Dalvin Cook
Austin Ekeler
6. Ezekiel Elliott
7. Derrick Henry
8. James Robinson
9. Josh Jacobs
10. Miles Sanders
11. Jonathan Taylor
12. D’Andre Swift
We all have McCaffrey at No. 1 running back – and probably No. 1 overall – despite playing just three games in 2020 due to various injuries. But if you look up and see his points per game, which was No. 1 by a wide margin, it’s easy to buy McCaffrey back in 2021.
The quarterback situation for Kamara will likely determine his position, and if Drew Brees retires and is replaced by Taysom Hill, I’d be a little worried. Kamara averaged just 2.5 catches per game in the four games that Hill started for Brees in 2020. If Hill isn’t the starter, I’ll probably put Kamara in second place.
As for Cook, he only missed one game in 2020 due to an injury – he didn’t play in week 17 after his father’s death – and hopefully injury concerns will be a thing of the past for him. He had more than 40 catches for the third year in a row, but he had at least four receptions in five of his last seven outings.
We’ll start by updating news and notes and then look back to 2020 before projecting for 2021 on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and register Apple Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts
Henry is in the top five for everyone except Chris, who put him at number 7, and hopefully Henry can have another dominant campaign in 2021. He just ran for 2027 meters and led the NFL in a hurry for the second year in a row. and he has at least 17 consecutive years total touchdowns.
I am the highest on Taylor at number 5, and I saw myself rank him as high as the number 4 falling back. He was great at finishing his rookie season in 2020, scoring at least 15 PPR points in each of his last six games, including three games with at least 22 PPR points. If you project his stats over that period – he averaged 23.8 PPR points per game – for a full season, he would have been No. 1 with 381 points.
Chris has Barkley top as the number 3 backtracking, and he has number 1 upside down as we saw in 2018 when he finished just behind McCaffrey for the top spot. Injuries have marred his past two seasons, including a torn ACL in 2020, but hopefully he’ll recover 100 percent and have a dominant campaign in 2021.
Ekeler played eight full games in 2020, and he was on track with 214 carries for 1,000 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 94 catches for 736 yards and two touchdowns. He could be a PPR monster with Justin Herbert in 2021.
We know that many Fantasy managers will find it difficult to trust Elliott based on a disappointing finish in 2020. But hopefully the healthy return of Dak Prescott (ankle), as well as his attacking line returning to full strength, will help Elliott to recover. He has scored more than 20 PPR points in four of his first five games, but had eight PPR points or less in five of his last nine games.
Chris hasn’t ranked Chubb in his top 12, but it’s hard to overlook his advantage, even with his lack of involvement in the passing game. He scored a minimum of 16 PPR points in eight of the 11 healthy games he played in 2020, including four games with a minimum of 23 PPR points. I like Chubb as a late first round pick in all formats.
Robinson will likely be a polarizing Fantasy option in 2021 after his breakout rookie campaign, and he will have to prove himself again. The nice thing is that the quarterback’s play should improve with the expected addition of Trevor Lawrence, but we don’t know the coach of the Jaguars or the backfield league yet. He could fall from this spot when we get past the NFL Draft.
Jones could also fall from this place, depending on what happens in the free service. If he leaves the Packers, I probably won’t have him in the top 12 – and I’d be a lot more excited about AJ Dillon. We’ll see what happens, but if Jones stays in Green Bay, he’s a first-round pick in all competitions. These are now back-to-back years averaging at least 17.6 PPR points per game.
I’m counting on Sanders to return in 2021 after a down season in 2020. He was expected to have a breakout campaign, but his injuries, the offensive line, and the poor quarterback play for most of the year ruined his season. But if the offensive line is healthy in 2021 and Jalen Hurts remains the starting quarterback, Sanders could recover in a big way.
Jacobs will probably stay out of my top 12, but I would draft him in round 2. He should be another workhorse running back for the Raiders, and it was good to see he got 33 passes in 2020.
Swift could also be a Round 2 pick in 2021, scoring at least 14 PPR points in six of his last nine games in his rookie season. We’ll see what Detroit does this off-season, especially with a new head coach, but I like the benefit for Swift starting his second campaign.
