Women’s Tennis opens SEC Play with Road Weekend





Lexington, Ky. The No. 23 LSU women’s tennis team begins with conference play on the road and takes it on Saturday, February 20 at 11:00 CT in Kentucky at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center before the road trip concludes with a game against No. 9 Vanderbilt at 12:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb. 22 at the Currey Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee Live statistics for the game against Kentucky can be found hereLive statistics are available for the game against Vanderbilt here, as well as live video available hereFans can also follow the action on twitter, @LSUWTen. Selling points “We’re excited to be back in league mode and kicking off the SEC season,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “Every game is very controversial, and these first two are no different. We have tough road competition that play especially well indoors, but we are energetic and eager to compete with them.” The Matchups LSU and Kentucky face each other for the 43rd time on Saturday, with a record of 21-21. When the two teams last met in 2019 at the LSU Tennis Complex, the Tigers took the doubles and took seniors’ singles wins. Taylor Bridges and Luba Vasilyuk before Kentucky claimed a 4-3 win. The Tigers and the Commodores have met 44 times over the years, with the Commodores having a 29-15 lead in the series. When the two teams met in Nashville last season, LSU took the doubles point and won the senior’s singles Eden Richardson and sophomores Nina Geissler and Maggie Cubitt to claim a 4-3 victory for Purple & Gold. Tiger Tidbits LSU ended nonconference and played a perfect 5-0. Last time-out, the Tigers claimed two wins in a away weekend, beating TCU 4-2 before ending the weekend with a 4-1 win over SMU. Two Tigers have double digits, wins in singles in the overall season; senior Paris Corley leads the team with a record of 11-1 and is joined by Bridges, who has a record of 10-3. In double matches, the two seniors are joined by Cubitt, Geissler, and freshmen Samantha Buyckx in boasting a perfect record in singles play. In doubles, Bridges and Corley lead the team with a 4-0 record in double matches and a perfect 7-0 overall record. In the Oracle-ITA Rankings, LSU checked in at number 23 in the last team rankings. In individual rankings, the Tigers are represented in both doubles and singles. Richardson and Geissler checked in as the number 14 doubles duo in the country, while in singles Bridges is number 41 and Carrington checks in at number 83. Social center For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten







