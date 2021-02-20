Sports
How Chris Morris Reached the Top in Cricket
- He didn’t even make the Northern squad, actually the Titans B side, Potchefstroom’s South African bowling coach Gordon Parsons said. But Morriss’s father Willya respected the former first-class cricket because he knew his son had it in him.
If it weren’t for his father, Chris Morris wouldn’t even have played domestic cricket in South Africa. Morris was a boy from Pretoria whose early days of cricket centered around Supersport Park in Centurion, Morris was always on the edge of the city’s best cricket team, the Titans.
Willy called me one day and said, You know I’ve played a lot of cricket and I know my son can play well too. Can you check it out? I was in North West at the time. So I spoke to the CEO and persuaded Chris. From there it started to roll. Chris took his time, however. He spent two years at North West before finally playing for Lions, said Parsons, an acclaimed domestic coach who has trained people like Kagiso Rabada.
After making his first class debut at the age of 22, the 1.8ft4 fast bowling all-rounder had to wait another two years for its T20 debut. Today, Morris is possibly South Africa’s largest IPL export since the 2016 season, first going to the Delhi franchise for over a million dollars, retained for 7.1 crore in 2018 before it was bought by RCB for 10 crore in 2020. Now roped in by Rajasthan Royals for 16.25 ($ 2.2 million), Morris is expected to bring to the table a range of skills that very few cricketers have. He can consistently bowl 140 mph plus bowling, be very neat in the Powerplay overs, nail the yorkers to death, and push the boundaries with ease.
Chris is that rare cricket player who can produce those magical deliveries, bowl really fast when you want, and score the runs needed at pressures. In shorter formats, that’s a brilliant quality to have, Gordons said.
Starting with Chennai Super Kings in 2013, Morris previously played for the Royals in 2015, finishing as the team’s highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps. But since then he has progressed by leaps and bounds. In the nine games he played for RCB during the 2020 season, he returned to an economy of just 6.63, second best (after new teammate Jofra Archers 6.55) for any pacemaker who had bowled at least 30 overs.
