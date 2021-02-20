Men’s Tennis Drops ACC Opener 4-3 to Clemson





RESULTS Tallahassee, FL The Seminole men’s tennis team opened ACC game on a frigid Friday night in Tallahassee. After dropping the doubles point and then trailing 3-0, FSU fought back to level the match at 3-3 before finally falling in the third set of the final game of the evening. Because of the loss, Florida State dropped to 3-4 in the season. That was a tough loss, said FSU Head Coach Dwayne Hultquist. Clemson played inspired tennis. I thought they played really well. After a battle of almost three hours, the first 45 minutes played heavily in the outcome. Chase Wood and Bryn Nahrung gave FSU a 1-0 lead in the doubles, which Clemson managed to balance. However, the Seminoles were unable to capture the point after falling 7-5 on lane two. The doubles were pretty important, Hultquist said. We were there to hit the doubles. We won on three and lost on a point of two, which would have made it five times on one and on two we were 5-5 and 40-15 and we finally dropped the service. I think that was the key to the game. Loris Pourroy and Marcus Walters both continued their excellent start to the season in singles, each improving to 5-2 with straight set wins. Richard Thongoana also secured a point for FSU with his third win of the season, also in straight sets. Like the doubles, the result came down to a winner-all in the final game of the evening on lane six. With the match even at 3-3, Andreja Petrovic fought back from a 3-6 defeat in the first set by winning the second set 6-1. The sophomore couldn’t quite come back, although he fell 3-6 in the final set. We won three games quite comfortably in singles, Hultquist said. Loris was excellent. After a slow start, he was dominant. Rich finished in straight sets, as did Marcus. It boiled down to Andy. I thought he performed well and fought back hard. The most important point in the game was the deuce point he lost at 2-3. He did a great job coming back after the first set and handled well, but Clemson finished well. The Seminoles continue to play ACC on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against Georgia Tech. The match is scheduled at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center, which can accommodate 116 fans and requires masks. To learn more about the 2021 Seminole Men’s Tennis Program, follow us on social media at FSUMTennis (IG) and @FSU_MTennis (TW) and log in to Seminoles.com.







