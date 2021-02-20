Stiff competition for the national TT crown for men: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Panchkula, February 19 After four days of women's action, the male paddlers step into the arena during the UTT 82nd National Table Tennis Championships. The 200 participants believe that the group qualifying events held tomorrow at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium will be a new beginning with a smile on their face. However, the focus will be on the best Indian and nine-time champion A Sharath Kamal. But G Sathiyan, ranked 37, will be one of the strong contenders for the title. However, both can expect more than a handful of challenges from defending champion Harmeet Desai. The advantages of Sathiyan and Harmeet over Sharath are that they both got out of India at the first opportunity when the doors of a number of European countries opened after Covid-19 had slackened its grip. Both Sathiyan and Harmeet have since had some serious match training after playing the competitions. Sathiyan went to Japan for another series of league games before returning to Poland. They are back in India and will challenge each other alongside Sharath, who wants to complete a perfect 10. Still, it cannot be ruled out that young guns, especially Manav Thakkar, will be surprised. The prize pool is of Rs 2.50 lakh. Sharath and Sathiyan have been placed at number 1 and 2 for their world rankings. Sathiyan, who skipped all domestic tournaments in 2019, will try to adapt to the circumstances. But Sharath, who attended a 42-day national camp in Sonepat, knows the conditions better. He is also in good shape despite being inactive. The remaining 14 seeds will be picked during the open draw before the Stage 2 matches begin. The remaining players, divided into 60 groups, each have three or four players. After the group qualification, the main draw will be filled with 128 slots, including 52 byes. However, the top 16 and a lucky few from the group qualifiers will benefit from the first round. "We will be using DHS DJ 40+ balls during the tournament. It's the same ball that was used at the World Singles and Asian Qualification event in Doha and the Tokyo Olympics, "said Competition Manager N Ganeshan. The championships give players the best chance to reboot themselves for the WTT Contenders (March 3-6) and Star Contenders (March 8-13) held in Doha. Both are major events with prize money. The World Singles (March 14-17) and Asian Olympics Qualification (March 18-20), both the gateway to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will follow.







