Human Tennis Beats Vanderbilt In SEC Opener





BATON ROUGEThe LSU men’s tennis team defeated Vanderbilt 5-2 on Friday, February 19 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers improve to 8-1 during the season and 1-0 in SEC play. Double Both the Tigers and Commodores got ready to fight in the doubles, foreshadowing what to expect tonight. All three doubles matches tied at 2-2 or 3-3, but Nick Watson and Boris Kozlov remained unbeaten after winning three of the next four sets to put the game 6-4. In both games on lane one and two, the Tigers led 6-5, but No. 60 Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner came out on top, 7-5, and took the double point. Singles Singles got off to a rough start for the Tigers, with the first set cut on five of the six courts. Freshmen Tom Pisane was the only one to achieve a victory in the first set, 6-4. He put the Tigers at 2-0 after finishing the second set, 6-4, 6-2. LSU quickly turned around and won the second set on all six tracks. Boris Kozlov flipped the script after being defeated 6-0 in the first set to level the match, 0-6, 6-1. He completed Vanderbilt’s Macsen Sisam in the third set, 0-6, 6-1, 6-3. With the Tigers ahead 3-0, they only needed one more game to secure victory, but it was a fight to get it. Tomas Download was blanked in his first set, 6-0, but turned just like Boris Kozlov , winning the second set, 6-3. Descarrega couldn’t close in the third and fell to Joubert Klopper, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3. The Tigers still had the 3-1 lead, but fields one, two and five were all three sets. Freshmen Joao Graca made everyone breathe a little easier after securing the win, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3. The rest of the game was played and Rafael Wagner won a tiebreaker from the third set, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). No. 99 Ronald Hohmann had a back-and-forth game with No. 117 George Harwell but fell in the third set, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (4). Next one The Tigers make their way to No. 16 Kentucky on Sunday, February 21 at noon in Lexington, KY. For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access to the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/lsutennis Tiger Talk Boris Kozlov He recovered from his loss in the first set “We knew that Vanderbilt is a very tough team. They got off to a good start in the singles. At the time I was not aware of my game. When that first set was over, it’s only halfway through the match. There was still a lot to unfold. I put my head down, showed good energy and fight for every point. Luckily I got away with a win today. “ Co-head coach Chris Brandi About the team’s performance to start SEC game “Every SEC win is great. We’re excited, but clearly we didn’t play our best. I think we may have played some of our best in doubles. I thought Vanderbilt played really hard in doubles, that had in doubles. went both ways, especially in doubles on court two, where we may not have been our best at Joey [Thomas] and Joao [Graca]I think they also had a match point at the end. Singles, we were quickly five first sets behind. Two of them were 6-0, it looked bad. Thanks to some of those guys Boris Kozlov and Rafael Wagner Wagner was down several times and things looked bad. Boris Kozlov played probably the worst set he’s played in a long time and fought back. It was good to see Tom Pisane get off the court first. “ Results LSU 5, Vanderbilt 2 Singles 1. # 117 George Harwell (VU) beats. # 99 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-6 (6-3), 3-6, 7-6 (7-4) 2. Rafael Wagner (LSU) def. Marcus Ferreira (VU) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) 3. Tom Pisane (LSU) def. Max Freeman (VU) 6-4, 6-2 4. Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Macsen Sisam (VU) 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 5. Joao Graca (LSU) def. Jeremie Casabon (VU) 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3 6. Joubert Klopper (VU) beats. Tomas Download (LSU) 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 Double 1. Ronald Hohmann Rafael Wagner (LSU) def. George Harwell / Max Freeman (VU) 7-5 2. Joao Graca Joey Thomas (LSU) vs. Marcus Ferreira / Macsen Sisam (VU) 6-5, unfinished 3. Nick Watson Boris Kozlov (LSU) def. Jeremie Casabon / Adam Sraberg (VU) 6-4 Match Notes: Vanderbilt 4-2 LSU 8-1 Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1); Singles (3,4,6,5,2,1) Official: Richie Weaver







