HS roundup: Skaneateles girls ice hockey opens season with victory over Oswego





The Skaneateles girls ‘ice hockey Lakers started the Section III girls’ ice hockey season with a 5-0 win over Oswego. Five different players scored for Skaneateles including Rebecca Cain Rachelle Cain Lizzy Sachar Adriana Barbuto and Scout OudemoolGoalkeeper Isabelle Wells record 10 saves as the Lakers defense registered the shutout. Clinton and Ithaca will also participate in competition this season. Boys ice hockey Cortland / Homer 9, Auburn 2 Jed Arm scored four goals and two assists and Tanner Douglass added two goals to lead the Golden Eagles (3-1) to victory. Skaneateles 8, Syracuse 0 Garrett Krieger and Jacob French scored two goals each and Adam Casper recorded 18 saves when the Lakers suppressed Syracuse. Skaneateles has won six consecutive games so far this season. Fulton 5, Liverpool 1 Derek Schumaker was one of five Fulton players to score one goal. He also had three assists in the win for the Red Raiders. Oswego 7, Cicero-North Syracuse 5 Collin Cianfarano scored three goals and two assists to lead the Bucs to victory. Boys swim Fayetteville-Manlius 93, Liverpool 90 Lucas Weires won both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly while the Hornets won the battle between undefeated boys’ swim teams. Weires turned in a time of 22.60 in the 50 freestyle and 54.09 in the 100 butterfly. He also swam a stage for the Hornets and won the 200th freestyle relay, along with Ben Rabin, Erich Omans and Eric Bang. Jack Andrejko and Griffin Merkling were double winners for Liverpool. Andrejko won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Merkling took the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS West Genesee 8th grader Will Schneid scored his first high school goal and it was a game winner (5 questions) Soccer coach Skaneateles gathers team after they get their jobs back: felt like a family reunited F-Ms Francesco Pagano gets off to a flying start in Syracuse’s football career Skaneateles duo each score 100th career points on the same night (5 questions) Judge grants Joe Sindonis request to block his removal as Skaneateles football coach Liverpool swimmer Griffin Merkling continues to set records (5 questions) Division III boys and girls basketball scoring leaders through February 14 Section III boys swim and dive leaders until February 14 Lexie Roe is the newest Section III basketball player to join the club with 1,000 points (5 questions) Spring sectionals are the last chance for HS playoffs this school year. Will they happen? Kyle Martin takes first win as boys’ basketball coach from Cicero-North Syracuse (5 questions) 2 CNY schools lift fan ban: this is a sinecure that even these conversations had Most CNY schools have postponed wrestling. YOU compete with fingers crossed: if we screw up, we’ll lose this (video) Our archive of high school statistics is back and winter sports schedules, rosters and leaderboards have been posted

