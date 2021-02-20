NHL Rally: Hurricanes Roll Over Blackhawks





Martin Necas scored the leading goal early in the third period, Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks in Raleigh, NC on Friday. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina, which expanded the run to five games. The Hurricanes defeated the Blackhawks for the second time in three games this season. Patrick Kane, Ian Mitchell and Carl Soderberg each scored for Chicago, whose three-game win streak was broken. Hurricane goalkeeper James Reimer stopped 26 of 29 shots to improve to 8-1-0 this season. On the other side of the lane, Blackhawks goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen turned 33 of the 37 shots, but fell back to 7-3-3. Jets 2, Canucks 0 Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves as a visit to Winnipeg stifled Vancouver thanks to Brossoit booking his second NHL shutout in his career, while Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko stopped 29 of 30 shots in an unfortunate loss. The Jets continued to dominate the Canucks going back to the 2014-15 season. Winnipeg is 15-2-0 in the last 17 games against Vancouver. In only his fourth game of the season, reserve goalkeeper Brossoit played the most from the start. Both career shutouts for Brossoit have come against the Canucks – Brossoit is 3-0-0 with a 0.981 save percentage ever against Vancouver. Appleton’s goal was an empty net. Panthers 7, Red Wings 2 Patric Hornqvist scored two goals and Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists as Florida recorded its fifth straight road victory, burying Detroit early and rolling out to victory. MacKenzie Weegar and Anthony Duclair each scored a goal with an assist and Keith Yandle took three assists for the Panthers, who scored four high-season goals in the first period. Florida scored on four of the first eight shots and Chris Driedger made 30 saves. Bobby Ryan scored for the first time in 15 games and Valtteri Filppula added a goal for Detroit, who lost three in a row and is stuck in a 0-3-2 home rhythm. Thomas Greiss was drawn after allowing four goals out of 13 shots in the first 20 minutes. Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 of the 26 shots in relief. Story continues Oilers 2, Flames 1 Jesse Puljujarvi and Gaetan Haas provided the offense and goalkeeper Mike Smith made 20 saves when Calgary eased his visit to Edmonton, despite the fact that stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were kept off the scoresheet. Edmonton will try to win a short set of two games when the clubs meet in Edmonton on Saturday night. Edmonton, which has won eight of its last 10 games, got an early boost when Puljujarvi opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games. Tyson Barrie carried the puck from his point position to the corner and gave a pass to Puljujarvi alone in the slot, and he quickly threw a shot into the net for his fifth in seven games at 5:41. The goal came before the Flames collected a single shot on target. Rasmus Andersson scored the goal for Edmonton. – Field level media

