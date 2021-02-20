Duxbury girls hockey completes challenging shortened season with Patriot Cup championship

Pembroke’s Jennifer Birolini (left) stumbles while chasing Duxbury’s Ayla Abban, who scored a goal in the Dragons’ Patriot Cup win.

MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

Senior Alannah Akins scored on a shot from just inside the blue line in less than two minutes into the game to give the Dragons (14-1-1) a 1-0 lead for one period.

Senior Mae Pittenger scored an own goal with 8:20 left in the second, and sophomore sensation Ayla Abban added another with 2:28 left in the second to seal victory over the Titans (13-2).

Freshman goalkeeper Anna McGinty was flawless throughout the Patriot Cup, as the Dragons outperformed their opponents 9-0 in three smooth wins. She closes the year with 10 shutouts in 16 games and has already established herself as one of the elite goalkeepers in the state.

I don’t think I’ve let it sink in yet, but it will, McGinty said of the championship.

The moment was a perfect end to the circle for captains Pittenger, Akins, Sarah Leonard and Ani Flaherty, celebrating with their teammates as well as the Patriot Cup on and off the ice.

While they didn’t get a chance for a state title this season, they established themselves firmly as the best in the Patriot League and went out with a win. In a year like this, that’s all they can ask for.

This season has really put our character as a team to the test, Pittenger said. It feels great to close it off so well.

Pembroke lost their first and last game of the season to Duxbury. In between, the youthful Titans took in 13 consecutive wins and laid strong foundations for a promising future.

Goalkeeper Kaleigh Murphy (1) and Pembroke secured 13 consecutive wins after a season-opening defeat to Duxbury, but the Titans had no better luck in Friday’s rematch in the Patriot Cup final.

MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake 5, Marshfield 4 Senior Ellie Grady scored twice for Whitman-Hanson / Silver Lake (3-5-2) in the Patriot League game at Hobomock Ice Arena. Fellow seniors Caleigh Tompkins, Emily McDonald and Molly Duff each scored in the win.

Boys hockey

Hingham 3, Marshfield 0 The Harborms played as a guest in the Patriot League this season and immediately felt at home. Hingham ended his stay with a victory over Marshfield in the Patriot Cup final at the Gallo Arena in Bourne and closed the shortened season 14-1.

For a program that usually plays an independent schedule and has risen as high as a Super 8 title under coach Tony Messina, settling for just a league championship didn’t seem to diminish the brilliance of the feat.

All we missed were the extra people in the crowd, said Messina, who was part of five state titles as a coach at Hingham. Playing for a championship, no matter what level … you don’t get many chances to play for a championship no matter where that is.

Hingham goalkeeper Theo Jacobs (30) makes one of his 25 saves Friday night, denying Marshfield’s Andrew Guilfoyle as he held back the Harborms to their 3-0 victory in the Patriot Cup.

MARK STOCKWELL / Mark Stockwell for the Boston Globe

Senior Theo Jacobs turned aside all 25 shots he encountered from the Rams (9-4-2), which was particularly big when the Harborms turned down a 5-on-3 late in the second half.

Advancing 1-0 on a laser from junior Bobby Falvey from the 11:09 point of the first, Hingham lost two men for a total of 1:14. Thanks to some timely rescues from Jacobs, the Harborms survived the murder and maintained their lead on the way to the third period.

I thought the momentum was changing, said Senior Captain Ronan Mulkerrin. There were a lot of blocked shots, the boys buzzed. After we turned it off, the energy returned to the bank.

Hingham received an insurance goal from sophomore Chase McKenna in the power play at 8:38 of the third period before senior captain Lars Osterberg iced the win with an empty net goal at 2:39 pm.

At the start of the year, we were absolutely disappointed that we would be missing out on some of those things, Osterberg said regarding the Super 8. As the year progressed, we realized it’s about doing what’s ahead and checking what we need. can control.

It was a very special year … hats off, great season for the boys, I was really proud of us.

Marshfield goalkeeper Aidan Healey is turned upside down by pushing Hingham forward Aiden Brazel during the Patriot Cup championship game at the Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

MARK STOCKWELL

Catholic Monument 3, St. Johns Prep 1 The Knights (7-4-1) broke open a scoreless draw with three goals in the second half and advanced to the Catholic Conference championship game by hitting the Eagles (3-3-4) at Essex Sports Center.

Dylan LaMonica put CM ahead to stay 4:21 in the second half, and Brendan McNeill made it 2-0 with 8:02 to play.

It really was a defensive game for both teams, and we just found that opening, CM coach Larry Rooney said.

Glen Considines’ empty goal with 39.9 seconds to go capped the score for the knights, who were 27-17 before the game, but scored 26 saves from junior goalkeeper Dom Walecka. Preps Jake DiNapoli ruined Waleckas’ shutout bid with 15 seconds to play.

CM plays best Xaverian, a 3-1 winner from Malden Catholic, for Saturday’s conference championship at the Canton Ice House (3:05 pm).

With a 4-0-1 record in their last five games, the Knights feel good about their title expectations as long as they play their hockey brand.

Focus on our D-zone, the defensive side of the puck, and playing good, supportive hockey, Rooney said. And then in the attacking zone, we were allowed to continue to shoot at the net and try to score dirty goals.

Xaverian 3, Malden Catholic 1 On the wave of winning the first regular season league title since 1968, the Hawks wasted no time getting to work in the semifinals of the Catholic Conference.

Joe DiMartino made a poke check and kicked the puck to junior Braden OHara, who eliminated Malden’s Catholic goalkeeper Brady Roux. OHara then slipped a return pass to DiMartino, and Mansfield’s sophomore entered the Canton Ice House for just 24 seconds.

MC (3-7-2) replied three minutes later to a shot from second defender Owen Keefe’s point. But Xaverian (6-3-2) was back on top two minutes later, when OHara came out of the corner and threw a backhand over Roux’s shoulder, with Max Lockwood assisting. DiMartino pushed the margin to 3-1 with six minutes to go in the first half on a shot from Lockwood’s center position.

We were able to roll four lines and play six defenders tonight, and doing that with speed and pace is key for us, said Xaverian coach David Spinale.

Our senior class is very close and wanted to play until the last day of the season, added Spinale, whose son Shane is a senior co-captain and defender. Now there were and well, they just have to run.

Newburyport 3, Triton 2 Senior Ryan Archer scored the winner with 2:01 remaining in the rules for the Clippers (10-1-1), who overcame a one-goal deficit in the first period in their win in the Cape Ann League championship game at the Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Owen Spence made a great pass on a set game to find Ryan and he read it right and went in and scored, said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen.

Sophomore Zach McHugh paved the way for Archer’s late-game heroism with two second-period goals.

When we were down we didn’t want to change anything, I thought we played well and got our chances, Yameen said in his 18th season as Clippers coach.

The Championship marked the fourth time this season that the Clippers faced Triton (9-2-1). Newburyport won twice with one tie.

These teams know each other well, so it was just about going out and playing hockey, Yameen said. This was our state tournament tonight. We had seniors contributing for four years and it’s a good thing they got to take a win against their rival.

Abington 10, East Bridgewater 2 Dave McArthur and Mikey Pineau each had a hat-trick, assisting to get the Green Wave (5-2-3) going in the South Shore League match at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Danvers 4, Marblehead 1 With coach Steve Baldassare behind the bench for the first time this season, senior Tyler Robinson scored a hat-trick and classmate Adam Bridgeo (28 saves) was great at goal as the Falcons (4-7) took the Northeastern Conference victory over Connery Rink .

Lecture 4, Watertown 1 Senior captain Landyn Greatorex scored a goal and classmate Collin Fogarty added his first career goal as the visiting Rockets (5-2-2) skated to the Middlesex League victory in their season finale at Ryan Arena.

Middlesex League Saturday’s championship game between Belmont (7-3-2) and Winchester (7-2-2), scheduled for a 12:30 showdown over OBrien Rink at Woburn, was canceled on Friday-evening due to a COVID problem with one of the teams.

Girls hockey

Sandwich 1, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 Second-year Olivia OBriens goal in the third period was the difference for the Blue Knights (8-2-2) in their Cape & Islands League game at the Tony Kent Arena.

Girls gymnastics

Bridgewater-Raynham / West Bridgewater 140.1, Notre Dame (Hingham) 136.7 Katie McCormack won the all-around (36.0) to end the season undefeated, but NDA (5-1) got its first loss of the season. McCormack won the jump (9.35) and ally teammate Emily Lembo first to the bars (8.5).

Colin Bannen, Jim Clark, Ethan Fuller, Craig Larson and Jake Levin contributed to this report.