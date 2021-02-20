Mens Tennis drops to No. 6 Illinois in season opener





Next game: on Northwestern 2/21/2021 | 11:30 am ET / 10:30 am CT CHAMPAIGN, fig. The Penn State men’s tennis (0-1, 0-1 B1G) lost its first game of the season to No. 6 Illinois (4-1, 2-0 B1G) Friday night at the Atkins Tennis Center. The Fighting Illini came with a 5-2 victory. “I have good and bad points to get out of the game,” said head coach Jeff Zinn said. Bad points are that we gave away too many chances against a really good team. Deuce points are key in college tennis and we let too many get away in both doubles and singles. Good points are Christian and our new freshmen , Miko Eala , played really well. Winning those positions gives us a foundation to build on Sunday. Hopefully we can correct some mistakes during practice tomorrow and get ready to play on Sunday. “ “I’m pretty sure this is a first, opening up against Illinois at number 6 down the road,” says head coach Paul Tobin said. “Even though we haven’t played a doubles match for nearly a year, the boys competed heavily. The doubles came down to 1 break on # 1 and # 3, and # 1 was a break and on service. a tough performance, hats off to Christian and first-year Miko for placing points on the board. “ DOUBLE Illinois took double plays on lanes two and three to get the first point of the game. Ruetzel Team and Charl Morgan’s The double match against Kweisi Kenyatte and Siphosothando Montsi was not over after the Nittany Lions fell short on the second and third lanes. Christian Lakoseljac and Ondrej Ctverak lost in a competitive match to Zeke Clark and Alex Bancila, 4-6. SINGLES The Fighting Illini took victories on the first four tracks in singles to bolster their victory. Christian Lakoseljac registered his first singles victory of the season, putting the first Nittany Lion point on the board, beating number 15 Alex Brown in straight sets 7-6, 6-3. Miko Eala fought Kweisi Kenyatte in three sets to record his first win of his career 7-5, 4-6 (9). NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions will travel to Evansville, Illinois to hit No. 25 Northwestern on Sunday, February 21 at 11:30 a.m. ET. RESULTS Illinois 5, Penn State 2 Double result: 1. Kweisi Kenyatte / Siphosothando Montsi (IBL) vs. Ruetzel Team Charl Morgan (PSU) 4-5, unfinished

2. Hunter Heck / Alex Brown (ILL) def. Alp Sentay Bora Sengul (PSU) 6-3

3. Zeke Clark / Alex Bancila (ILL) defeated. Christian Lakoseljac Chikaya Sato (PSU) 6-4 Order of finishing: 2, 3, unfinished Singles results: 1. Christian Lakoseljac (PSU) def. Alex Brown (ILL) 7-6 (12), 6-3

2. Siphosothando Montsi (ILL) def. Bora Sengul (PSU) 7-5, 6-2

3. Zeke Clark (ILL) def. Charl Morgan (PSU) 6-0, 6-1

4. Miko Eala (PSU) def. Kweisi Kenyatte (ILL) 7-5, 4-6, 11-9

5. Hunter Heck (ILL) def. Ruetzel Team (PSU) 6-3, 6-1

Alex Bancila (ILL) def. Sam Bossem (PSU) 6-2, 6-2 Order of arrival: 3, 5, 6, 2, 1, 4







