Jaguars call Karim Kassam SVP of the football operations strategy





The Jacksonville Jaguars’ personnel continued to undergo changes this week, adding Karim Kassam as their senior vice president of football operations strategy. Among other things, Kassam will oversee the Jags’ technology and analytics departments. In consultation with Coach UrbanMeyer and general manager Trent Baalke, he will also conduct the salary limit administration. With Tony Khan taking on a new role as Chief Football Strategy Officer, Kassam will report to him. Khan will report to his father and owner Shad Khan, as will Baalke and Meyer. I am ready to get started in Jacksonville and am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact and contribute to a franchise that is forward-thinking, ambitious and has so much promise, Kassam said via Jaguars.comI look forward to working with Tony and doing whatever it takes to help and support the Jaguars as we work to build something special in Jacksonville. Kassam will join the Jags after spending time with the MLB’s Minnesota Twins as the leader of their baseball research division. He also oversaw scouting, player development, and biomechanics analysis. While Kassam was with the team, Minnesota was able to win the title of the American League Central Division. Before joining the Twins, Kassam was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for five seasons. His role with them was to lead the development of advanced football operations statistics. He also helped analyze adversary trends and prospects for the university, which involved working closely with staff and coaches. The Jags began this week by officially adding Tom Gamble and Ryan Stamper to their front office as their senior human resources director and director of player assessment respectively. They also named senior human resources director Michael Davis, roster management director Trip MacCracken, and player personnel coordinator Drew Hughes to the human resources department. Hear the latest from Jags Wires own James Johnson and Phil Smith on their Bleav in the Jags podcast. Register via Apple Podcastsand watch our archived episodes via Bleav Podcasts

