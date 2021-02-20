Thomas Tuchel explains the selection of Chelsea teams to compete against Southampton





Thomas Tuchel has provided his reasoning for his team selection to take on Southampton in the Premier League. The Chelsea Head Coach has not been beaten since taking over at the end of January. Five wins and a draw across all competitions have seen the Blues rise in the rankings. And their 2-0 win against Newcastle United saw them climb to the Champions League places. And he’s made several changes to his defeating the Magpies in West London on Monday night. Chelsea XI v Southampton: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner Bank: Kepa, Christensen, Emerson, Gilmour, Chilwell, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud About the team selection, Tuchel said: “It was not a difficult decision, because the decision had been made earlier and the decision was very soon after my arrival that we do not change goals,” explains Tuchel. “We had a chat with the keepers and the goalkeeper coach and made the decision [the first game against] Wolves had to keep Mendy in target, there was no need to change. “Then it was time to make Kepa feel like we trust him and let him feel the rhythm and let him grow his confidence again, and thankfully he had good performances and this is what we expected from him. two clean sheets and he was great, but it was always clear that Mendy would return at number one. “ Tuchel added on Kante: “I have a feeling that he is [Kante] will help in all games and every situation and it is a pure pleasure to have the man in the squad. “What we see in practice is absolutely fantastic and mentally and qualitatively he’s brilliant. At the moment we have three strong midfielders with Kovacic, Jorginho and Kante, which I am absolutely delighted with.” “They are at the heart of our game; the quality, mentality, organization and structure and I want to have at least two on the field, so today N’Golo is back at the start because he is back from an injury and it is. The moment for him to feel the game again from the first minute and I hope he can show what he shows in practice. “ Tammy Abraham also starts for the Blues: “He did a full practice yesterday and we decided to start offensively in the same form as the previous game with Timo, Mason and him and hopefully he can live up to expectations.” Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube







