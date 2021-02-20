Why Pakistan wants T20 World Cup to be moved from India …





“We are looking for written insurance not only for the national team visas, but also for the fans, officials and journalists.” IMAGE: Ehsan Mani, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Photo: Jan Kruger / Getty Images for ECB Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani said they will push for the ‘relocation’ of the T20 World Cup to the UAE if India does not provide written assurance that its team, fans and scribes will receive visas for the event. During an interaction with reporters at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Mani said his board had expressed their views to the ICC. “There is a need to change the ‘Big Three’ mindset,” said Mani. “We are looking for written insurance not only for the national team visas, but also for the fans, officials and journalists.” The veteran cricket manager added, “We have told the ICC that India must provide written guarantees by the end of March so that we know where we stand, otherwise we will push for the World Cup to be moved from India to the UAE.” India is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup in October-November. Mani also said they wanted written assurances from the BCCI about security arrangements for the entire Pakistani contingent, adding that the guarantees are necessary given the “existing relationship” between the two countries. In the absence of bilateral cricket between the two countries, Mani said his board had made clear its intentions to stakeholders of the game – inside and outside the country – that “PCB intends to run our cricket without India.” The PCB chairman also said the board is hopeful that all of its cricketers would have been vaccinated by the month of March and revealed that the senior military was in contact with the National Command Operation Center, which is coordinating Pakistan’s coronavirus response. Mani said the PCB had worked a lot to get teams to travel across Pakistan for Test and white ball cricket. He highlighted the board’s efforts in hosting international cricket – which saw tours from Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is and South Africa for two Tests and three T20Is – and an entire domestic season despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Mani said the PCB had not consulted the ICC before making a decision to have full-fledged domestic and international cricket operations in the country for the current season. He also expressed disappointment with Cricket Australia’s decision not to send his team to South Africa. “At the height of the virus in England in the summer of 2020, the Pakistani men’s team toured England.” Speaking of this year’s Asia Cup, he said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had created a window for the event, which will be held in the T20 format.

