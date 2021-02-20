Sports
Hingham boy hockey defeats Marshfield in Patriot Cup final
The goal was the same as always, there was only a new destination.
Instead of playing for a state championship this winter, the goal for the boys’ hockey team became Hingham High to win every game and take home the inaugural Patriot Cup. She slipped once, losing to Hanover at the start of the tournament, but the Harborms ended with a win by beating Marshfield 3-0 for the cup on Friday night.
Hingham and Marshfield are both mostly independent hockey programs, but because of COVID, they joined the Patriot League this season. Hingham won the Keenan Division Championship and finished the season with a record of 14-1, beating the opposition 64-18.
Marshfield rounds off a nice season of his own with 9-4-2. Three of those losses were against Hingham.
It was a strange year, but it was a great year. The kids have a lot to be proud of, said Marshfield coach Dan Connolly. We lost with three, but one was a late power play goal and the other was an empty net. We fought hard and it was a pretty good game.
The crowds were the only thing we missed this season. It was still an exciting time and a good year, said Hingham coach Tony Messina. You don’t get many chances to play for a championship, so try to make it to the final, do everything you have and leave it all on the ice. We weren’t sure there would even be a season at the start of this season, but it just got better as it went on.
I have a lot of respect for the teams in the Patriot League, Messina added. I’ve always known it was a competitive competition, but there are so many great coaches and programs. Regardless of who we played, the games were always competitive. Nothing was easy.
Marshfield did everything they could to get on top early and dominated the game for the first 10 minutes of the game, but they couldn’t put anything on the scoreboard and build up some momentum.
Lake:HS HOCKEY: Hingham girls, boys cruising to Patriot Cup semifinals
We needed one early, Connolly said. We immediately tried to score a goal, but it didn’t happen.
Junior defender Bobby Falvey led the team in assists this season, but he stepped up to a lead with 3:51 in the first period when his wrist shot from close to blue line beat Marshfield goalkeeper Aidan Healey for the opening score.
It was still a 1-0 game with 8:15 remaining when sophomore Chase McKenna scored on the power play.
Senior captain Lars Osterberg played in his last high school game, adding one last empty net score with: 22 left.
We were disappointed that there wasn’t going to be a state tournament this season, but as we went on we realized there were things we couldn’t control and we just had to deal with what lay ahead, Osterberg said. It was a special season and we were almost undefeated except for one defeat.
There weren’t many other seniors on the team this season, but they are all a great bunch of guys. We’ve always been a close-knit group and I’ve played with most of those guys for several years. I’m just happy to end a really weird year with a big win.
Email the reporter at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter, @ DavidWolcott1.
