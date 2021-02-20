T10 League: Gully style cricket now an Olympic dream – cricket news – sportstar

We all grew up playing backyard cricket with a tennis ball. Matches range from eight overs to 10 overs, depending on the number of players in each team. Four years ago, the Abu Dhabi T10 League took childhood emotions to the stadiums; a format that’s more brutal than the first power play of a T20 game with international players in action.

In 2021, the referees did the unthinkable by playing 29 matches in 10 days in a biobubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic to establish a template as cricket inclusion in the Olympics is still under discussion.

The pros of T10

The tournament also scouts unlimited talent from different parts of the world. Nottinghamshire wicket-keeper-batsman Tom Moores, son of former England coach Peter Moores, has yet to make his international debut, but he is a crucial player for Bangla Tigers in the T10 League. It’s lovely to be in the middle of the T10 cricket massacre. As a young player, it is a great asset to learn from the experienced players in the tournament. It is a fast and growing format. It puts a microscope on your skills. As a bowler you have to be really sharp. As a batter, you must attack in a straight line from ball one. It fascinates me, he says Sportster in a virtual interaction from the United Arab Emirates. T10’s challenge lies in being aggressive and aware of the field position. A batsman doesn’t have the luxury of selecting a matchup bowler, he has to go for everything. Like any game, you have video footage of different players. You train who your match is most likely to be, but you have to be quite open. Everything can be thrown at you. You have to use your fold and hit 360.

Olympic-friendly format

The only appearance of crickets in the Olympics took place in 1900, with Great Britain winning the gold medal. T10’s odds in the Games excite Moores, who has the full support of his father, a strong Sussex in the English county. My dad watched all the games. I respect him as a cricket coach. If I play a bad innings I’ll ask him. He likes this format and the fact that the players express themselves.

When this format gets into the Olympics, it will be great for all players from all over the world. It fits the time frame, it’s not too long. It gives people a snapshot of what cricket is like. If it ever comes to that, I’d love to get involved and make my case, Moores says.

The matches usually last 90 minutes.

Platform to improve skills

England international Tom Banton supports the idea of ​​cricket in the biggest global sporting event. I haven’t really thought too much about the Olympics, but I think if we can compete in the Olympics in a few years, it will be great, says the exciting batsman, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier in 2020. League. .

England international Tom Banton is known for playing the switch hit, paddle sweep, reverse and scoop. He believes any small sized cricket can test a batsman’s skills and T10 provides the practice space. – Getty images

Banton is known to play the switch hit, paddle sweep, reverse and scoop. He believes any small sized cricket can test a batsman’s skills and T10 provides the practice space. There are many bowlers that I have not seen before. You get used to different bowlers when you go around the world. You have to target every bowler in T10 cricket. Every bowler comes in, I try to hit a six when you come out, you come out, there are so many batters left. That’s the mindset.

The Qalandars batter is keen to draw strength from West Indian batter Nicholas Pooran. We want to hit the balls like the West Indians do, like Nicholas does, that’s what I’m trying to improve by playing T10 cricket.

Support from the Caribbeans

The presence of West Indian stars with showstoppers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo have made the tournament a more charismatic one. Northern Warriors, led by Pooran, won the 2021 edition.

Rovman Powell, who hit the winning points for Warriors, adds, T10 can hone your skills for the longer version. The experience is useful in the last five of a T20 game and the last 10 of a 50-over game if you want to maximize.

T10 can hone your skills for the longer version. The experience comes in handy in the last five of a T20 game and the last 10 of a 50-over game if you want to maximize, says West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell. – Getty images

“If there is some form of cricket in the Olympics, it has to be T10 and not an ODI or Tests. T10 would grab a person’s attention because it’s so short and snappy. It’s only up to the governing body now to see. if they can make it happen England’s captain Eoin Morgan was the first cricketer to bat for T10 as an Olympic product.

After Kumar Sangakkara seconded the World Cup-winning captain, the International Cricket Council took note. In the recent past, Gayle and Bravo have illustriously spoken of the format as an Olympic option. The countdown to Los Angeles 2028 has begun.