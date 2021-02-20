Lightning Round: We have a hockey game tonight!





The Tampa Bay Lightning has not played a game since last Monday’s loss to the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Both games of this week against the Dallas Stars were delayed due to a winter storm in Texas. It was not the first time this season that games between these teams were postponed before two games were moved to May due to the COVID-19-outbreak within the Dallas Stars organization. Back on Thursday, the team planned to go to Raleigh on Monday-morning, prior to the game with the Carolina hurricanesHowever, on Friday-morning, the NHL announced that the game with the Hurricanes, originally scheduled for March 28, will be played tonight at 7:00 PM ET in Raleigh. The Bolts thus play four consecutive games against the Canes in a six-day period. Initially, the Hurricanes were scheduled to play against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight, but that game has been canceled and will be moved to a later date, which was not announced yet. The Lightning is leaving for Carolina today and will not be able to have a morning skate for the race as usual. In his interview, Jon Cooper said the team is ready to travel on match day and it doesn’t matter which team they play on. Barclay Goodrow called it the story of the season and admitted that the team has gotten used to planning changes. Lightning connections The Orlando Solar Bears road trip ended with an overtime loss against the Florida Everblades. Mathieu Joseph wonders when the Lightning will also be offside in the future. Hockey News The first game at Lake Tahoe will be played tonight between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights Can’t say this is a beautiful view. Rasmus Ristolainen has shared some details about his COVID-19 recovery process and it sounds frightening what this virus can cause even for a professional athlete. Despite a bad start to the regular season, the Nashville Predators owners who do not intend to fire David Poile, the team’s general manager. The Predators’ owners are “angry and confused” about their start to the season, CEO Sean Henry told The Athletic in a Q&A published this week, but they have no intention of firing CEO David Poile.https://t.co/qMyspQUYTj NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) February 19, 2021







