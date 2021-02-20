India offers a USD 40 million line of credit to boost the sports infrastructure in the Maldives





India on Saturday offered a $ 40 million line of credit to boost sports infrastructure in the Maldives, while Secretary of State S Jaishankar expressed the hope that an island nation's cricket team would participate in a major international tournament. Speaking at an event at Ekuveni Stadium here, he said India recognizes the high priority that Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih gives to sports and that India has the privilege of being a partner in that effort. I am pleased to announce that, in support of sports infrastructure development to fulfill the interests and aspirations of the Maldivian people, India has offered a $ 40 million standalone line of credit for sports infrastructure in the Maldives, Jaishankar said in the presence of former president and Chairman Mohamed Nasheed, his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof. This financing is not for a specific sport or for a special island. It is for multiple sports facilities spread across the islands so as many of our friends in the Maldives can take advantage of it. Our cooperation in sport is not new, the minister said. Our development aid has enabled a modern running track and playground, Jaishankar said. "I look forward to the day when I can see a Maldivian team in a major international cricket tournament," said the minister. He said Speaker Nasheed is an inspiration in many ways and that he is also an inspiration to the athletes. The Maldives is a young nation and the Maldivian people have enormous sports talent, he said, adding that they have demonstrated their talents at the Indian Ocean Island Games held in Port Louis in 2019 with a record number of medals and gold medals in table tennis and table tennis. badminton. . Neighborhood is the first priority is what can be said about India and the Maldives. The two countries share such good relationships like no other. The Maldives received doses of COVID-19 vaccine within 96 hours of the vaccine's launch in India, Jaishankar said. I urge you to convey my message of friendship to the people, he said. While our bilateral relations are multifaceted, an important dimension is that India is a trusted and reliable development partner. India's development assistance is aimed at supporting the aspirations of the Maldives' youth, "the minister said in his speech. It will help the Maldives government build infrastructure, broaden the economic pace and make the economy more robust and resilient, he said. The enduring belief in democracy is the common thread connecting our two countries, Jaishankar said. Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-country trip that will also take him to Mauritius, handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Foreign Minister and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem. Previously, he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Shahid and discussed the whole spectrum of bilateral cooperation, saying India's proven relationship with the Maldives is poised to make a huge leap forward.

