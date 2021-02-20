Sports
NFL players learning to pursue their interests outside of soccer
Football, says Chase Winovich, is the fuel source itself.
The Patriots’ defensive end takes seriously the time and dedication his NFL career demands. But if football encourages opportunities on and off the pitch, consider Winovich as an advocate of a balanced diet.
I really think it’s healthier, he told USA TODAY Sports over the phone about his decision to start a production company during his playing career. My youth, energy and passion (could) lead to something that bends another part of my brain that I don’t think fits in football.
I am more motivated to play football, more inspired by a general sense of life.
The NFL Players Association delivered a simultaneous message Tuesday in the organization’s third annual #AtleteAnd workshop. Ninety-eight professional athletes representing leagues, including the NFL, WNBA, MLS and NWSL, gathered virtually for professional development, networking and perspective on how to pursue their passions outside of sports, even before the end of their athletic careers is in sight.
Institutional support for development off the field isn’t always a given, said nine-year-old NFL safety Michael Thomas.
I remember very early on when a GM definitely had a conversation like, As soon as you get into anything from football, you’re already out of the game, Thomas told USA TODAY Sports over the phone. I’m like, bro, I have all kinds of other passions I want to do.
Balancing profession, passion
The # AtleteAnd workshop was designed to stimulate diverse research. Athletes heard from Saints linebacker Demario Davis; WNBPA President and WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike; and TV producer and former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger on how best to balance their profession and passions.
NFL brothers Sam and Emmanuel Acho, each a published author and philanthropist, discussed how players could use their platform for good. Speed dating-style workshops include tips for building a LinkedIn presence, maximizing public speaking opportunities, and strategizing brand growth.
How can you best ensure that social media accounts are active and fun to follow? How can you best attract endorsement deals that fit athletes’ interests and hobbies? Winovich listened intently as he considered how he would integrate the advice of House 17, the production company he co-founded.
He now engages in creative supervision and business development, both in the lead role and content creation. A poignant reminder from Blake Lawrence, CEO of Opendorse, resonated: When you pursue commitment, you get followers. But if you chase followers, you lose engagement.
Maybe it’s because it has the name chase, he joked. But I found that to be quite profound and relatively simplistic. For whatever reason, that stayed with what I’m currently on.
Athletes exchanged contact information and connected on LinkedIn to compare interests and pool networks. Thomas thought of his outside positions at Capitol Hill at Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, his youth football camp that has been expanded to include SAT preparation and financial literacy courses. Add to that social justice and entrepreneurial efforts, and he believes his vision outside of the field is really starting to all come together. How did other athletes find that clarity, he wondered?
Other athletes who look beyond the sport they play, what are they up to? Thomas said. Show me the interest they have because I may have an interest that they have or passions that we can align and connect.
Really just to connect with a bunch of other athletes. I love that WNBA is also included.
Ability to be authentic
Every player in the #AthleteAnd virtual room had a on-court or on-court resume. Thomas has played in 97 NFL games and collected 313 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. Winovich comes off his second season in New England, a campaign with 5.5 sacks and 48 tackles. But that’s the athlete in them, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith reiterated. What about the And?
Now when we look at our chance of being authentic, I think we now know that we should never have a job where we listen to someone say shut up and dribble, Smith said. Or listen to someone tell us to just limit ourselves to a world where we are just someone who plays sports.
That’s not who we are, that’s what we do.
Winovich said he hears from people who think his pursuits cannot co-exist, but he disagrees. He sees skeptics as part of an often toxic social media landscape he wants to change. His goal for his production company: to rethink content, comes from love and respect rather than fear.
These are the things I’ve been thinking about that help me deal with thinking differently and thinking outside the box, Winovich said. I’ve always felt like I’ve been pushed and poked and prodded into that box all my life when our gifts are different. What we can contribute to humanity makes us special.
Follow USA TODAY Sports Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]