Only five men have Daniil Medvedev’s 20-match winning streak | TENNIS.com





Daniil Medvedev’s 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Australian Open was his 20th consecutive win since November. That includes a 5-0 score at the Masters 1000 event in Paris, a 5-0 score to win the ATP Final, a 4-0 score at the ATP Cup and a 6-0 score, up to so far, at the Australian Open. . They were all different, the matches, tournaments, because tournaments change, Medvedev said. So it’s hard to maintain this momentum from London to Melbourne. So far away. You had the preseason in between. I’m just glad I managed to keep my game on top. For the confidence, if you beat everyone that’s just great because people might start to get a little scared of you. At the same time, sometimes there will be some who want to beat you even more. It’s a tricky situation, but I’m glad I managed to be on top in all those 20 games. Whether he beats Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final or not, Medvedev has already placed himself in very elite ranks, just the sixth active men’s player to have a winning streak of 20 games to his credit, after Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer , Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro. Del Potros longest winning streak: 23 The Argentinian broke through in the summer of 2008, just before his 20th birthday, with a winning streak of 23 games that earned him his first four ATP titles, two on clay in Stuttgart and and Kitzbuhel, then two in Los Angeles and Washington, DC. streak was cracked by Murray in the quarter-finals of the US Open. He went to that run at number 65 and came out at number 13.

Getty Images Murray’s longest winning streak: 28 The three-time Grand Slam champion’s longest winning streak was 28 games, between 2016 and 2017. He won his last 24 games of 2016, taking five ATP titles, including a pair of Masters 1000 crowns in Shanghai and Paris and the ATP Finals -title . This was the run that pushed him to No. 1 on November 7, 2016. He then won his first four matches of 2017 before falling to Djokovic in the Doha final.

Getty Images Nadal’s longest winning streak: 32 The Spaniards’ 32-match winning streak in 2008 would earn him five consecutive titles, including his first major outside of Paris. It started with back-to-back titles on clay in Hamburg and Roland Garros, then back-to-back titles on grass at Queens Club and Wimbledon, and finally a Masters 1000 title on hard court in Canada. Djokovic would eventually break his streak in the Cincinnati semifinals.

Getty Images Federer’s longest winning streak: 41 The Swiss has had seven winning heights of 20 games or more, but his longest was 41 in a row between 2006 and 2007. After losing to Murray in Cincinnati, he went 29-0 for the rest of 2006, capturing five titles, including the US Open and ATP final. He then won his first 12 matches of 2007, winning the Australian Open and Dubai, before Guillermo Canas defeated him in his opening match at Indian Wells.

Getty Images Djokovic’s longest winning streak: 43 Djokovic has had six winning streaks of 20 games or more, but his longest streak beats Federers the longest. After losing to the Swiss in the semifinals of the 2010 ATP Finals, the Serbian won a few Davis Cup matches, going on a blistering 41-0 start to 2011, winning seven titles along the way, including the Australian Open and four Masters. 1000 crowns at Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Rome. Federer would eventually break his streak in a semi-final surprise at the French Open. Djokovics 43 consecutive wins are the third longest wins for men in the Open Era Guillermo Vilas won 46 games in a row in 1977, while Ivan Lendl won 44 in a row between 1981 and 1982.

