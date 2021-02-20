Car crashes into Christiansburg Cricket Wireless, leaving approximately $ 64,000 in damages





CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. A car drove into a cell phone shop in Christiansburg on Saturday morning, severely damaging the building. At approximately 9:10 a.m., a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck northbound at block 1500 of N. Franklin Street crossed the dividing line, crossed southbound lanes, left the lane and drove through a parking lot before bumping into a parked car and an occupied car collided. Cricket Wireless store. The driver of the pick-up, 27-year-old William Tyler Griffith from Dublin, had no visible injuries and was conscious and alert on the scene. However, authorities said he did not remember the crash or caused him to cross the center line. He was transported to Montgomery Lewisgale Hospital for further medical evaluation. Authorities said no one was seriously injured in the incident, but a Cricket Wireless employee had a small cut from flying debris. Emma Revven, a Cricket Wireless sales associate, told 10 News she was scared and frozen when the incident happened. Advertisement The crash caused significant damage to both Cricket Wireless and the 2010 Honda Civic parked outside. Cricket Wireless District Manager, Axel Kenny Dela Torre, spoke to 10 News about the incident and said that Revven, the only employee in the store at the time, was sitting just on the other side of the wall. Dela Torre said the entire back room of the company was out, as well as a gun safe at the back of the store. He said all inventory should be moved to another store and they are working to clean up any damage they may have at this point. According to authorities, initial estimates put the damage to the building at about $ 60,000 and Christiansburg building inspectors condemned the building as a result of the damage. The crash also left about $ 4,000 in damage to the parked Honda Civic and Griffiths car at a total loss. Police said the crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

