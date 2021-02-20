Elon vs. Davidson odds, line, spread: 2021 FCS college football picks, predictions from proven expert

The Elon Phoenix are looking to continue their recent success over the Davidson Wildcats when they meet in a non-conference match as the teams kick off their FCS spring season on Saturday. Elon, who finished fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association with Maine, Richmond and Towson at 4-4 and 5-6 overall in 2019, has won the last two encounters with Davidson, including a 56-0 win the last time they played . in 2009. The Wildcats, who finished fourth in the Pioneer Football League 5-3 and last year 8-4 overall, have won their last three season openers. Davidson was 4-1 on the road last year, while the Phoenix was 2-3 at home in 2019.

Davidson vs. Elon spread: Elon -19

Davidson vs. Elon over-under: 54.5 points

Money line Davidson vs. Elon: Davidson +700, Elon -1100

DAV: Returns 10 2019 starters, five for offense and five for defense

ELON: Enforced 21 sales in 2019, ending with a plus nine sales margin

Last Chances: Elon Phoenix -20

Why Elon Can Cover



Despite losing senior quarterback Davis Cheek, who is out with a foot injury, Elon’s offense is still formidable. Elon compiled 42 offensive scoring reactions last season. Twenty-two of those went for at least 69 yards and 18 went 75 or more. Redshirt sophomore Joey Baughman will get the nod to quarterback on Saturday. He played in nine of the eleven games, mainly as a hasty threat. He finished the season with 177 rushing yards on 32 carriers to an average of 5.5 yards per rush. He broke a 67-meter touchdown run during the win over Rhode Island on Oct. 26.

Also returning is junior running back Jaylan Thomas, who played in 11 games, contributed 113 times for 415 yards (3.7 average) and three touchdowns, while catching five passes for 39 yards. He contributed 20 times for a season-best 135 yards in the home opener against The Citadel, hurrying for two touchdowns. His 135 yards marked the 10th best rushing total by a CAA ball carrier during the season. He had 14 carriers for 52 yards and a landing in New Hampshire.

Why Davidson Can Cover

The Wildcats return as senior quarterback Tyler Phelps, who has started in 30 of 33 games played, including every game of his second and junior seasons. He earned an honorable mention for the All-Pioneer Football League, starting in 12 games and 63 of 127 pass attempts for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 316 yards on 79 carriers and a TD. He made contact on four passes for 190 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 25 yards and a score in a win on the road at Morehead State. He also completed 13 of 19 passes for 170 yards against San Diego.

Junior wide receiver Jalen Staples is one of Davidson’s most recurring weapons. He appeared in all 12 games in 2019, catching 22 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns to earn the All-Pioneer Football League honorable mention. He caught three passes for 114 yards at Morehead State on October 5 and made three catches, including a touchdown at Campbell on September 21. He posted 62 yards receiving and a touchdown in a win over Virginia Lynchburg on September 7.

