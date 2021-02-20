Sports
Aaron Henry leads Michigan State to victory in the second half of the Indiana comeback
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. True to their word, Michigan State players didn’t stop fighting after they fell to a game above .500 and probably saw their NCAA Tournament hopes evaporate.
In a race that meant little in the big picture of their season, the Spartans put together one of their best pieces of the season and won a rare victory on the road.
The Spartans fought back from a double-digit deficit in the second half on Saturday afternoon to beat Indiana 78-71. It was the team’s second victory on the road from Big Ten.
After double-digit back-to-back losses to Iowa and Purdue, the Spartans featured at Assembly Hall were their best performance in weeks.
After trailing 10 points with 15 minutes to go, the Spartans went on a 22-6 run to swing the game to a double digit margin in their favor.
After Aaron Henry started the run, the Spartans came in balance with 9:03 over when Joshua Langford pumped out of the corner and headed for the hoop for a three-point play.
That covered eight straight points for the only elder of the Spartans. Henry gave Michigan State a lead on his next possession, and a Gabe Brown corner 3 sent the Spartans bench into a delirium.
Michigan State extended that lead to 11 a few minutes later and made enough late plays to hold back a Hoosiers team that got no closer than four runs. The Spartans did not turn the ball over in the 9:53 final and did so only four times in the second half.
Henry had arguably the best game of his season, equalizing his career with 27 points on 9-for-17 shots. He missed only one of his nine free throws and added five rebounds with just one turn.
Brown sank a season-best four 3-pointers, three of which came in the second half, en route to a 14-point game.
Langford tweaked his season highlight with five assists, while stepping into a bigger ballhandling role to sort out the Spartans’ problems at the position. He scored 14 points.
Those efforts helped that of second-year Indiana striker Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 34 points. He became the last major opponent to produce a strong play, mostly by going to the free-throw line 16 times, so 12.
The Spartans overcame double-digit backlogs in both halves as early turnovers and frontcourt defenses led to early frustration.
Michigan State turned the ball over seven times in less than seven minutes to open the game and was 13 points behind.
But instead of allowing a big early lead to a balloon, as the Spartans have done several times this year, Michigan State fought back and tied the game right before the end of the half.
Langford acted more as a ballhandling, helping the Spartans score on five consecutive possessions. Thomas Kithier came into the game and slowed down Jackson-Davis, who scored 12 points in the first 13 minutes of the game and committed four errors in the Spartans frontcourt.
Henry, meanwhile, scored four baskets in the last eight minutes of the half to help the Spartans get all the way back and level the game with two minutes remaining.
The Spartans return home to defeat Illinois on Tuesday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]