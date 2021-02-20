Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian guaranteed $ 34.2 million in a six-year contract





Texas does not hesitate to break the bank for new football coaching staff. Freshman head coach Steve Sarkisian will earn $ 34.2 million at the Longhorns over the course of six years, according to a meeting agenda released Sunday night by the UT System Board of Regents. His assistant coaches are guaranteed to total nearly $ 20 million, and three assistants will make more than $ 1 million per year. Sarkisians’ salary starts at $ 5.2 million and increases by $ 200,000 each year, and includes up to $ 675,000 per year in incentives earned. His incentives include a $ 100,000 bonus for winning the National Coach of the Year award and $ 50,000 for winning the Big 12 Coach of the Year award. Sarkisian will also receive a one-time payment of $ 1.2 million if he is still the head coach of Texas on December 31, 2024. The new head coach is guaranteed two dealership cars, a $ 250,000 move and temporary housing allowance, 20 hours of flight time per year in a university-supplied private jet and a suite for all home football games, and admission to the various UT clubs, all of which are common for head coaches on major college programs. Sarkisian has guaranteed more than $ 5 million more than former head coach Tom Herman initially was before signing an extension after the 2018 season and more than $ 10 million more than former head coach Charlie Strong. The three Longhorn coordinators will earn more than $ 1 million per year, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will be one of the highest paid aides in the country with an annual salary of $ 1.7 million. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is the only assistant coach in the Big 12 set to make more money than Kwiatkowski in 2021. Offensive coordinator Kyle Flood will take home $ 1.1 million in 2021 and his salary will increase by $ 75,000 in the two remaining years of his deal. Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator and tight coaches, will receive $ 1 million in 2021 with $ 50,000 increases in 2022 and 2023. Flood and Banks both have three-year agreements with the university. Defense line coach Bo Davis is the only assistant to receive a three-year deal aside from Texas coordinators. The rest of the assistants have two-year deals expiring after the 2023 season. Aside from the recipients’ coach Andre Coleman and the Stan Drayton coach, all assistant coaches are guaranteed one car from a dealer and a $ 29,000 move and a temporary housing allowance. Coleman will also receive a one-time payment of $ 43,750 to offset his pay cut from his previous contract under Herman. All assistants can receive bonuses of up to 19% of their annual salary by meeting performance incentives for the team. Below is a list of guaranteed totals for every Texas football coach during their contract term: $ 34.2 million Steve Sarkisian, head coach $ 5,100,000 Pete Kwiatkowski, defense coordinator and coach of external linebackers $ 3,525,000 Kyle Flood, Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach $ 3,150,000 Jeff Banks, special teams coordinator and tight coaches $ 2,700,000 Bo Davis, defense line coach $ 1,550,000 Terry Joseph, defensive pass coordinator and secondary coach $ 1,300,000 Stan Drayton, running race coordinator and running coach $ 1,075,000 Jeff Choate, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach $ 1,025,000 Torre Becton, football performance director and main strength trainer $ 950,000 Andre Coleman, broad recipient coach $ 825,000 Blake Gideon, security coach Find more coverage of Texas from The Dallas Morning News here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos