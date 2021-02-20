Tennis Hosts Men’s Tulsa Sunday





NORMAN Oklahoma men’s tennis team returns to Headington Family Tennis Center Sunday at 5:00 PM to host Tulsa Oklahoma men’s tennis team returns to Headington Family Tennis Center Sunday at 5:00 PM to host Tulsa The game will air on Fox Sports Oklahoma Plus with Chad McKee and Mark Johnson on the phone. Five Things to Know OU returns to the Headington Family Tennis Center for the first time since January 31st and is only the fifth home game of the season. The Sooners spent most of January and early February on their way to non-conference games.

The Sooners lead the all-time series with Tulsa 41-15-2. The first match between the teams took place in 1952, the OU’s first tennis season. The most recent meeting of the Sooners and Golden Hurricane was in 2018 in Tulsa, where OU prevailed 6-1. OU has won the last eight consecutive games with Tulsa and is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings.

In their final appearance, the Sooners defeated Arkansas 4-3 at Fayetteville to hand the Razorbacks their first loss of the season and earn OU’s first road win of 2021. of the line-up to put away Arkansas.

OU has won the doubles game in each of its last four matches. Max Stewart and Mason Beiler have scored three of those four opening points on lane two. The Sooners are 4-1 this season when they have won the doubles, giving up just one doubles point at the Headington Family Tennis Center this year, as OU dropped the point to Wichita State on Jan. 29.

Freshmen Nathan Han and sophomores Alex Martinez take a three-game double winning streak in Sunday's game. The duo are 2-0 against ranked opponents after defeating 2019 NCAA All-Americans and ITA No. 32 Murkel Dellien and Marius Frosa of Wichita State (1/29) and No. 10 Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah of Baylor (2 / 5). Exploring Tulsa Tulsa comes to Norman 5-3 during the season. TU has won the last two games in a row with both wins over Power Five squads: a 4-3 win over Washington on Feb. 5, followed by a 5-2 win over the then number. 23 Texas Tech on Feb. 6, both in Tulsa. Kody Pearson represents the Golden Hurricane in the ITA singles release, where he is number 67. Pearson and Connor DiMarco are number 29 in doubles. Match info The first service is set for Sunday 5:00 pm CT. The match will be broadcast on FSOK + and live statistics are available. OU Athletics has announced that fans will not be allowed in for 2021 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center due to limited capacity due to COVID-19 precautions. Student athletes at home and visiting receive a limited number of free tickets based on a pass list.







