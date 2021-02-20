Chippewa Falls wins Girls Hockey Championship after extra time





WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Delete. (WAOW) It’s Saturday’s WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey State Championships. Boy’s Division 2 have already gone to the ice, and now it’s time for the girls. It is the # 4 seed University School of Milwaukee Co-op opposite the # 3 seed Chippewa Falls Co-op. Penalties early in the first period caused power plays and four-on-four play, but neither team was able to score. The teams, well matched offensive and defensive, received few shots on target in the period. Chippewa Falls got 6, University School of Milwaukee got one. But that one shot from Emily Mueller led to the only goal of the period. Both teams tried to get more shots on target in the second period, and both succeeded. But the 11 shots from the Chippewa and the 5 from Milwaukee were all saved by the goalkeepers. The score remains 1-0 on the way to the third period. Just 40 seconds into the third period, Ella Ausman scored the first goal for Chippewa Falls Co-op with an assist from Sidney Polzin. It was an action that was under scrutiny, as initially there was the question of whether the puck went over the goal line. After shooting Chippewa Falls goalkeeper Caroline O-Dell three times, the fourth shot, courtesy of Jordan Bonk, went in. Just minutes later, Chippewa Falls comes back and scores at the hands of Sidney Polzin. At the end of the third period, the teams are tied 2-2 and are now going into overtime. High energy overtime started with neutral play and then several shots at Chippewa Falls that O-Dell was able to block. It was Chippewa Falls player Joey Schemenauer who ultimately scored and won 3-2 with just under five minutes to go in extra time. You can see the winning goal in the player above.

