Bahrain Paralympic Committee signs host city contract for Asian Youth Para Games





For this year’s edition of the Asian Youth Para Games, a host city agreement has been signed between the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Bahrain Paralympic Committee. The ceremony, held at the Art Hotel and Resort in Manama, was attended by APC Chairman Majid Al Usaimi and his Bahrain Paralympic Committee counterpart Shaikh Mohamed bin Duaij Al Khalifa. Also in attendance were APC Director Tariq Al Suwaiy, Secretary General Ali Mohamed Al Majid of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, and para-athletes Ahmed Alhindawi and Zainah Abdulqadeer. At the ceremony, Al Usaimi thanked the Bahrain Paralympic Committee for its efforts to prepare the Asian Youth Paraspels despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed confidence that Bahrain would host an “exceptional event”. Bahrain won the Asian Youth Para Games 2021 in June. The competition will run from December 1 to 10. It is the first time that Bahrain has hosted a major parasailing event, in which 800 athletes under 20 are expected to participate. They will participate in nine sports: athletics, badminton, bocce, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and wheelchair basketball. Several locations are planned to be used in Khalifa Sports City and Isa Sports City. Tokyo hosted the first Asian Para Youth Games in 2009, before Kuala Lumpur hosted the event in 2013. Dubai hosted the last edition in 2017.







