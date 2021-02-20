James Bouknight scores 21, but UConn drops to No. 10 Villanova, 68-60





RJ Cole shoots a free throw VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to No. 10 to lead Villanova to a 68-60 win over UConn on Saturday. Justin Moore added 11 runs for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East), who held on defensively in the second half. James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6). Villanova took his worst defensive performance of the season in last Saturday’s defeat at Creighton, a game in which the Wildcats conceded a worst 86 points of the season while the Bluejays were able to shoot 59% of the field. That defeat dropped the Wildcats five spots in the Associated Press Top 25. With a week of practice in preparation for UConn, coach Jay Wright said prior to the match that Villanova focused on improving defense. And it turned out after the break. The Wildcats held UConns star, Bouknight, on seven points in the second half, while the Huskies shot 30% (8 for 27) off the field and took seven turns. It took up to 34.7 seconds for Bouknight to score a field goal in the second half. An anticipated first-round NBA draft pick this year, Bouknight had 18 points in 24 minutes in Tuesday’s 73-61 win over Providence in his return. He came out hot, scoring nine of UConn’s first 12 points and finishing 14 in a 20-minute competitive opening that ended with a 34-32 lead for the Wildcats. The Huskies continued 42-41 Adam Sanogos basket up close with 2:06 pm left. Villanova answered with 12 of the next 15 points and took his biggest lead, 53-45, over Robinson-Earl’s elbow jumper with 7:42 play. And the advantage reached double digits, 57-47 with 4:25 left, on Moores dunk after an assist from Gillespie. When the Huskies got close, Villanova always had an answer. The teams renewed their rivalry in the Great East. UConn, who co-founded the 1979-80 conference, has participated in the American Athletic Conference for the past seven seasons. With the Huskies away, Villanova dominated the conference and rose to become a consistent national champion. The Wildcats claimed six regular season conference titles during those seven seasons, while capturing NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018. UConn, which shares the Big East record with Georgetown for conference tournament titles with seven, dropped its usual tier among the elite of college basketballs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos