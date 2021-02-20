



Southern Illinois 7, UND 0, 9:27 departed: On the third and sixth time, Justin Strong catches an 8-yard touchdown pass from Kare Lyles as the Salukis score on their first drive of the game, an efficient march that saw only two thirds downs. SIU marches in 11 games and 84 yards in 5:33 to start the game. UND 7, Southern Illinois 7, 4:12 departed: UND linebacker Devon Krzanowski forces a fumble from SIU wild quarterback Javon Williams Jr., and UND’s Noah Larson recovers on the 17th. UND kicks off the ride with Quincy Vaughn’s first moment of his career – a 13-yard carry down to the 4. On the next game, UND brings Tommy Schuster back to QB and hits fullback Brett Finke in the back end zone for the score.

UND 10, Southern Illinois 7, 4:01 am departed: Adam Stage, in his first Division I game, hits his first field goal – an attempt from 27 yards. It was a bit of a disappointing result for the Hawks, who saw backslidden Otis Weah drop a wide open pass from Tommy Schuster at the goal line on the previous game. UND 16, Southern Illinois 7, 1:39 left: UND cornerback CJ Siegel blitzes from the corner and drills Kare Lyles, who gets clumsy and injured during the play. Krzanowski picks up the loose ball and returns it 41 yards for a TD. EN 16, Southern Illinois 14,: 29: Romeir Elliott hits in a 1-yard run as Southern Illinois strikes a fast run behind backup quarterback Nic Baker. Baker went 4-for-6 for 71 yards late in the half. UND 23, Southern Illinois 14, 9:26 am departed: UND opens the second half with an impressive series. The Hawks’ run game starts to take shape as Luke Skokna starts the drive strong and Otis Weah finishes it. Weah carried 20 yards down to the 1 and then hit first. UND 30, Southern Illinois 14, 4:50 am departed: After a strong flight from an up and coming Weah, Schuster finds Dalton Gee sliding out of the backfield for a touchdown catch. UND was set up for the score by forcing its defense a quick three-and-out, as well as a punt with shank by SIU, who started the drive at 45. UND 37, Southern Illinois 14, 1:25 left: An interception from Evan Holm, coupled with an unsportsmanlike penalty from Southern Illinois on the return, gives the Hawks a short field. UND takes advantage when Schuster finds a perfect window to hit Bo Belquist for a 30-foot touchdown pass. UND 44, Southern Illinois 14, 1:04 PM departed: An interception by Sammy Fort created another short field for UND. Consistent running from Skokna, Gee and Weah leads to a first-and-goal from the 1. In second place, Skokna goes untouched through the middle for the score. UND 44, Southern Illinois 21, 8:45 am departed: Javon Williams Jr. scores from the 1 against a majority of UND’s third-string defense. A catch by Landon Lenoir at 28 yards from Baker created the goal line.

