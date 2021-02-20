Sports
Bishop Feehan Hockey Player Shares Video Message With Supporters – NBC Boston
Bishop Feehan High School senior AJ Quetta, who was seriously injured in a varsity hockey game last month, shared a message with his supporters on Saturday.
In shared the video on Twitter, Quetta thanked everyone for their support and said it has given him reason to keep fighting on the road to recovery.
“I just want to thank you for your support. What’s been going on lately is insane. Um, I don’t have the words to describe how wonderful you are and how supportive you have been to me,” he said. You all have given me a reason to keep pushing and keep fighting, it’s great … And thanks again everyone. It means a lot. “
Quetta specifically thanked his teammates, saying he misses them “like crazy.”
“I would do anything to get back on the ice with you,” he said as he wished them luck in their game against North Attleboro Saturday night.
Quetta’s father, Anthony, also shared his own message in the video, reiterating how much the family appreciated everyone’s encouragement.
“I just wanted to get in touch and thank you for all the support you’ve given us. The support means so much to AJ and my family,” said Anthony Quetta. “All the text messages, all the Facebook messages, it keeps us moving forward, it keeps our minds on the game. I just wanted to thank you all for everything you’ve done. It was awesome.”
Anthony Quetta said his son is “doing well” and “fighting hard”.
AJ Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, Massachusetts, will be transported to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Facility in Atlanta.
“The support you have given us motivates him to fight harder every day,” said Anthony Quetta. Just know that we receive your prayers and your support, and we love you very much. Thank you.’
Quetta underwent surgery for a spinal cord injury after banging his head against the boards during a game against Pope Francis School in Springfield on January 26. rehabilitation center in Georgia last Tuesday, for the next phase in his recovery.
When Quetta left MGH for the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, his hockey teammates sent him away with their own guard of honor, their hockey sticks in the air as they put on their green away jersey in a symbolic gesture.
Bishop Feehan High School’s varsity hockey team sent their teammate with their own guard of honor, with their hockey sticks in the air when AJ Quetta entered the Mass on Tuesday morning. General left for a rehabilitation center in Georgia.
Quetta would be admitted to the center’s intensive care unit before going to a spinal cord injury rehabilitation program, where he will begin therapy under the guidance of a full team of medical and rehabilitation specialists.
The Quetta family has said several times that they are grateful for the excellent care the teenager received during mass. General. It was MGH who referred Quetta and his family to the facility – which is recognized by US News & World Report as one of the top 10 rehabilitation centers in the country.
Last Monday, Quetta’s family posted an update on its recovery process on the AJ’s Army Twitter page, along with a photo of him in the hospital, where they thanked the “AMAZING” team at Massachusetts General Hospital and said they could not have reached this point without all the support from the hospital.
“Thanks to the Angels of MGH PICU !,” said Quetta’s family.
There has been a stream of support for the Massachusetts teen and his family since his injury, including from the Boston Bruins. The team shared on Twitter last week that the 50/50 lottery it holds for Quetta has reached $ 300,000 – the biggest jackpot ever.
A charity game between the Boston Bruins Alumni and the Boston Junior Huskies, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed with a new date to be announced soon.
The Greg Hill Foundation, which is also raise money for the family To help pay for medical expenses, it received more than $ 156,000 in donations as of Saturday afternoon, including a $ 25,000 contribution from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
Quetta’s teammates have described him as ‘electric’, ‘hardworking’ and reliable, which can be seen in a compilation video posted on YouTube
