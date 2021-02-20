



UM opens season 2021, invite to Michigan with victories over Indiana, Salem

Michigan opened the 2021 season with an 8-5 win over No. 13 Indiana and a 12-7 win over Salem at the Micigan Invitational.

Between the two wins, 16 Wolverines scored at least one point. Utassy said and Anne Rankin each scored three goals while Sophie Tovani and Sammi Monroe had two each.

All three keepers saw action. Heidi Ritner played the entire game vs. Indiana, while Alex Brown and Sophie Jackson meantime in the win over Salem. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Canham Natatorium)

Event: Michigan Invitational (Day 1 of 2)

Scores: # 6 Michigan 8, # 13 Indiana 5; # 6 Michigan 12, Salem 7

Records: UM (2-0), IU (4-1), SU (0-5)

Next UM event: Sunday, February 21 – vs. St. Francis (Pa.) – Michigan Invitational, Day 2 (Canham Natatorium), 9am PDF Box scores: # 13 Indiana | Salem

Photo gallery | Tournament Central ANN ARBOR, me. – The University of Michigan’s No. 6-ranked water polo team returned to the league for the first time in nearly a year, sweeping No. 13 Indiana, 8-5 and Salem, 12-7 on Saturday (Feb. 20). during the first day of the Michigan Invitational at Canham Natatorium. Game 1: # 6 Michigan 8, # 13 Indiana 5 The Wolverines jumped to an early lead and never gave in. Junior Erin Neustrom opened the score, but Indiana’s Kallie White answered 80 seconds later to even the score. Extra goals from senior Sofie Pontr and freshmen Libby Alsemgeest gave Michigan a 3-1 lead after the first quarter. The defense held Indiana winless for most of the second quarter, as the Hoosiers found the back of the net only once with 15 seconds to go before halftime. Freshmen Utassy said scored two goals in the second – one from a penalty and one with an extra forward – while he was a sophomore Anne Rankin also found the back of the net. The Wolverines led 6-3 at half time. The visitors beat the lead in the third quarter, but a nice save for the graduate Heidi Ritner retained Michigan’s advantage of two goals on the way to fourth. The Hoosiers came to within one, 6-5, with 7:15 over to an exclusion goal from Tina Doherty, but Rankin answered right back 21 seconds later to make it 7-5. Senior Maddie O’Reilly put the game on ice with a penalty goal with 3:24 over, and the Wolverines killed the rest of the game for the win. Ritner was busy in the net, making five saves, four steals and chipping an assist. Pontré had two assists in addition to her goal. Match 2: Michigan 12, Salem 7 The Wolverines found themselves back in the water right after the morning win, and wasted little time getting the game’s first three goals underway through O’Reilly, Rankin and Utassy. A turning point came in the second quarter. With a 4-2 lead, sophomore Alex Brown , who started the game, turned back a penalty kick from Erin Zappia. That momentum translated into an insult on the other side, as freshmen Sammi Monroe converted her own penalty shot. Freshmen Elise Walker , sophomore Ella Abbott and freshmen Alison Lock followed with own goals to give Michigan an 8-3 lead at the break. Junior Sophie Jackson replaced Brown in goal for the second half and made a great save on Salem’s Margherita Garibbo in the leading group. Jackson made seven saves in goal. Ten different Wolverines scored in the win, led by Monroe and sophomores Sophie Tovani , each of which scored twice. Jackson and Brown combined for 12 saves and Michigan hit a perfect 8-for-8 on sprints in their two games on Saturday. UM will be back in Canham on Sunday (February 21) for two more games, where they will face Saint Francis (Pa.) At 9am and No. 13 Indiana at 6pm to close the Wolverine Invitational.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos