KK v QG PSL 2021 1st Match Live Cricket Score, Pakistan Super League 2021





KK v QG PSL 2021 1st Match Live Cricket Score, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021. The first T20 match of Pakistan Super League 2021 between Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, on February 20 at the National Stadium, Karachi match starts at 8:00 PM PST. The two teams have faced each other 10 times in the IPL so far, with QG holding a 07-03 win / loss record against KK. The kings are the title defenders and they would like to continue their reign. Babar Azam is their lead batsman, although Ingram and Sharjeel are skilled enough to help him out. Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian are their expert all-rounders, while Amir is their lead bowler. Karachi should start the mission successfully. Quetta Gladiators did not perform well last season and they have added some capacity to their positions this season. Chris Gayle and Tom Banton are their dangerous openers, although Delport and Azam Khan will be handling the center request. Ben Cutting is their main all-rounder, although Hasnain, Ali and Mehmood will handle their bowling. Head-to-head meetings Games played 10 Pakistan Super League 2021 is the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League, a professional Twenty20 men’s cricket league founded by the Pakistan Cricket Board. PSL Pakistan Super League T20 2021, the sixth season of the tournament will be held entirely in Pakistan. PSL Pakistan Super League T20 2021 contains 34 matches (30 group stage match, two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final). Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score, QG vs KK 1st match, PSL 2021

Toss: Karachi Kings won the coin toss and chose to bowl QG 121/10 (OVER 18.2) KK 126/3 (13.5 OVERS) Date February 20, 2020 Matching

Quetta Gladiataors vs Karachi Kings, QG vs KK 1st T20 match Event location

National Stadium, Karachi Time

3:00 pm GMT, 8:00 pm LOCAL Tournament Pakistani Super League, 2021 Go to the head Matches 10, QG Won 07, KK Won 03 Prediction Quetta Gladiators to Win Toss Karachi Kings won the coin toss and chose to bowl KK Play XI Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal QG play XI Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad Result Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets Karachi Kings Squad: Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Malik, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad Quetta Gladiators Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir

