Tennis men beats Richmond in season opener





Next game: Delaware 2/27/2021 | 12.00 ANNAPOLIS, Md. The Navy men’s tennis team opened the 2021 season by beating Richmond 6-1 on Saturday at the Tose Family Tennis Center in Annapolis. “It was exciting for the team to have the opportunity to go out again for the spring season,” said the Navy’s head coach. Chris Garner “I know they have been looking forward to this for a long time.” The game started when Navy won each of the three doubles matches and took a 1-0 lead. The number 3 team of Find Garner (So., Arnold, Md.) And Gavin Segraves (So., Charlottesville, Va.) Won a 6-2 decision first over Alaister Burke and Alex Wernick. The Mids earned the point when their No. 2 tandem van Jake Fishkin (Jr., Baltimore, Md.) And Derrick Thompson (Jr., Towson, Md.) Combined for a 6-4 win over Daniel Kliebhan and John Walsh. The remaining game at the No. 1 flight saw Sasha Panyan (Fr., Lutherville, Md.) And Andrew Ton (Sr., Milpitas, California) Defeat Matt Fernandez and Josh Keitelman by the score of 6-3. “Our games with Richmond are always close,” said Garner. “It was a good start for us to grab the doubles and take the 1-0 lead.” Thompson won a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Kliebhan on No. 2 singles to take the lead to 2-0. The advantage then became 3-0 Jack McBride (Jr., Chapel Hill, NC) recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sebastian Miano in Flight No. 6. Garner then defeated Wernick 6-3, 6-1, on No. 4 singles to secure the match lay. Segraves made the score 5-0 when he defeated Keitelman 6-3, 6-4, at No. 5 singles. Richmond’s John Walsh would beat Fishkin 6-2, 6-4 on No. 3 singles to give the Spiders what turned out to be their lone run of the day. The last match at No. 1 in singles between Ton and Fernandez would be extended to a tiebreaker of 10 points to decide the match. Ton won the first set 6-4, after which Fernadez won the second set 6-2 to force the tiebreaker. Fernandez took a 5-2 lead in the breaker, but Ton knocked to take the frame to 6-6. Ton was going to win, 10-8, to end the game. “Derrick, Jack and Finn had strong performances to take us to four points,” said Garner. “Gavin did well coming back from a break in the second set, and Andrew won a very competitive game.” The Navy returns to the courts of the Tose Family Tennis Center on Feb. 27 when the Mids host Delaware. Marine 6, Richmond 1

Doubles (3-2-1) Marine wins the double point

1. Panyan, Sasha / Ton, Andrew (NAVY) beats. Fernandez, Matt / Keitelman, Josh (UR) 6-3

2. Fishkin, Jake / Thompson, Derrick (NAVY) defeats. Kliebhan, Daniel / Walsh, John (UR) 6-4

3. Garner, Finn / Segraves, Gavin (NAVY) def. Burke, Alaister / Wernick, Alex (UR) 6-2

Singles (2-6-4-5-3-1)

1. Ton, Andrew (NAVY) def. Fernandez, Matt (UR) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8)

Thompson, Derrick (NAVY) def. Kliebhan, Daniel (UR) 6-2, 6-1

3. Walsh, John (UR) def. Fishkin, Jake (NAVY) 6-2, 6-4

4. Garner, Finn (NAVY) def. Wernick, Alex (UR) 6-3, 6-1

5. Segraves, Gavin (NAVY) def. Keitelman, Josh (UR) 6-3, 6-4

6. McBride, Jack (NAVY) beats. Miano, Sebastian (UR) 6-1, 6-2

