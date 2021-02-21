Guns N Hoses Hockey game raises money for charity





JACKSONVILLE, Fla Firefighters and police officers in Jacksonville on Saturday traded in uniforms for sticks and skates to raise money for charity. The annual Guns and Hoses hockey game was held at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena with a socially distant crowd. This year’s game was scheduled for December, but both teams chose to move it back to bring in as many fans as possible. Agent Garrett Noble says it’s great to give back to the community in a form that Jacksonville is not used to. It’s very special to go out here once a year and do this, Noble said. The action on the ice was intense from the start with open ice hits and many penalties in the beginning. Fans decked out in previous Guns and Hoses gear brought the arena to life. Jacksonville Sheriffs Office came first on the board with an early goal. However, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue steamed forward to keep up with the pace. For so much bullshit talking on and off the ice, firefighter Bruce Mase says it’s just great getting back out with the guys. Advertisement We look forward to it every year, mark our calendars, and it’s nice to get competitive with the police, Mase said. Some of us haven’t played contact hockey in a while, so it’s definitely a good way to let off some steam and stress. The money raised through ticket sales and merchandise goes to the respective charities of each department. The Jacksonville Icemen are also helping. The money raised from tonight’s 50/50 lottery, during their scheduled game against the South Carolina Stingrays, will also support both JSO and JFRD charities.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

