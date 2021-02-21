Prof Akbar Masood is initiating a series of reforms at BGSBU





Excelsior correspondent RAJOURI, Feb 20: Prof Akbar Masood, the new Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri, took stock of the situation and held extensive interactive sessions with the deans, HoDs, faculties and non-teaching staff of the University.

He emphasized that his main focus is to instill a culture of professionalism, much needed discipline and academic excellence. He assured all stakeholders that he strongly believes in purposeful actions that can take the BGSBU to new heights of academic excellence.

In just a week, many important decisions have been made to streamline the functioning of the university. In accordance with government guidelines, the report about resumption of offline classes has been issued in a phased manner. Extensive measures have been taken to remediate the campus according to the standard Covid-19 SOPs. The dining room facility in accordance with all Covid-19 protocols will start simultaneously, along with the resumption of offline classes.

The Vice Chancellor had long consultations with the teaching and non-teaching faculty and has commissioned the remedying of legitimate problems in a time-bound manner. Investigation procedures have been simplified to allow timely notification of results. In order to channel students’ energy into constructive activities, a program has been developed for organizing sports competitions of volleyball, table tennis, badminton and chess, inviting submissions from local colleges and the winners receiving cash prizes.

Vice Chancellor has also established a BGSBU sports club, and several of the club’s captions will be honored with the coveted college blazer. Most importantly, the university has taken steps to prepare a 15-year perspective plan for BGSBU to make it a nationally acclaimed university.

Notably, the Vice Chancellor has sought suggestions / input from civil society, especially from Rajouri and Poonch region, which he considers key stakeholders in the fulfillment of the dream of establishing BGSBU in this region of Pir Panjal.

