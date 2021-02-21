Wolverines Blank Buckeyes Behind Mann, Big Second Period

Next game: State of Arizona 2/26/2021 | 19:00 TBA

Strauss man started for Michigan and stopped all 18 shots he came across.

Thomas Bordeleau recorded a career-high four points (two goals, two assists).

Brendan Brisson opened the scoring for the Wolverines and added three assists.

Site: Columbus, Ohio (Value City Arena)

Score: # 7 Michigan 6, Ohio State 0

Records: UM (12-8-0, 10-8-0-1 B1G), OSU (6-15-1, 6-14-0-0 B1G)

Columbus, Ohio Strauss man returned to the blue paint in style with 18 saves and a shutout when the University of Michigan ice hockey team followed a heavy loss on Friday with a resounding 6-0 victory over Ohio State on Saturday-evening (February 20) at Value City Arena.

With the win, the Wolverines provided a weekend split and secured the season series against OSU 3-1. They also came in third with Notre Dame in the Big Ten rankings (29 points)

The shutout, Mann’s 10th as Wolverine, took the junior netminder to a tie for fourth place all-time in Michigan hockey history with Shawn Hunwick (2007-12).

Penalty kicks were the story during the first period, as a series of whistles slowed play and gave each side multiple chances with the man advantage. After a scoreless 20 minutes with each side going 0-for-2 on the power play, the Wolverines led the Buckeyes in shots (5-2), but each side kept looking for the icebreaker.

The Wolverines came with an extra push for the second period and worked quickly to get ahead. Just over a minute in the middle stanza, Brendan Brisson opened the score with a tap-in goal from outside the door after a phenomenal give-and-go rush with classmate Thomas Bordeleau Michael Pastujov picked up the secondary assist.

At 4:06 am for the second period, head coach Mel Pearson challenged a high hit for the UM bank on Brisson that had not been called up. After entering the penalty box for an official assessment, the referees determined that there had been a penalty and assessed a five-minute major for an OSU skater for head contact.

On the subsequent five-minute power play, Dakota Raabe buried a one-timer from an open flank on the right wing. Brisson and Bordeleau assisted in Raabe’s first tally of the season to put UM ahead, 2-0.

Minutes later, after killing one more minor penalty, Michigan broke into the OSU zone. Alternative captain Jimmy Lambert skated in and took a shot from within half the wall that raced through the netminder’s wickets to drip in front of a wide open cage. Captain Jack Becker wasted no time before attacking the rebound and sending home for a 3-0 lead. Keaton Pehrson also picked up a helper on Becker’s goal.

Shortly after, the offensive continued, with UM putting more pressure in the end of Ohio state. After an initial shot from Wolverine was blocked in the direction of the slot, Bordeleau strolled over to the loose puck and placed a top shelf wrist shot over the goalkeeper’s shoulder to increase the lead to 4-0. Blueliner Cam York picked up the primary assist while Brisson collected his third point of the night with the secondary helper.

After an outburst of four goals in the second period, Michigan took a 4-0 lead in the dressing room at the second break.

UM renewed its offensive drive when the puck fell with a new goalkeeper in the net for Ohio State. Tempers flared up every now and then throughout the night, but a series of accidental minor punishments halfway through was as far as extracurricular measures.

While the teams played five on five again, Eric Ciccolini collected a pass from Lambert before going to the goal mouth and tore a short side wrist shot from the dot that beat OSU’s reserve net lesser to extend UM’s lead to 5-0. Nick Blankenburg took the secondary assist on Ciccolini’s goal with 7:38 over.

Just 1:45 later, Bordeleau stunned OSU with a wonderful combination of a goal between the backhand and that lifted the lead to 6-0. The goal was Bordeleau’s fourth point of the evening, a new career-high for the freshman attacker. While Brisson pushed the puck along the boards to Bordeleau, he recorded his four-point game.

In total, 10 Wolverines registered points when the team rebounded to give an offensive and defensive clinic on the road. Michigan returns to Yost Ice Arena next week for a non-conference series against the state of Arizona. Games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday (February 26-27), with puck drops opening every night at 7pm.