Cowgirl Tennis Sweeps Doubleheader – Athletics from Oklahoma State University





STILLWATER, Oklahoma The 13th-placed Oklahoma State women’s team took a few victories on Saturday, beating Central Arkansas 4-0 and Missouri State 4-1 this afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center. “Today was what we needed,” OSU head coach Chris Young said. “After a month of disruptions, it was fun to compete again. I look forward to using what we learned today and getting back to work to prepare for our next game on Wednesday.” The duo of Alana Wolfberg and Danielle Medvedeva struck early in the double play against Central Arkansas, beating Maja Gledic and Jaeun Lee 6-2. On court two, Dariya Detkovskaya and Lenka Stara put the Cowgirls on the board with a 6-3 win over Yada Vaspongchai and Mei Ishiumura. On the first job, Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto’s match against Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama did not go off at 4-5. In singles, the Cowgirls picked up where they left off in doubles. Lenka Stara claimed the first singles point of the day, beating UCA’s Sumomo Hamanaga 6-2, 6-3. Shortly after, Ayumi Miyamoto won 6-2, 6-1 against UCA’s Maja Gledic. To finish the sweep, Daniella Medvedeva defeated Paulina Engback of Central Arkansas, 6-1, 6-3, to give the Cowgirls a 4-0 win over the Sugar Bears. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat led, 6-3, 3-4, when her match was called. Alana Wolfberg behind, 3-6, 4-5, when her game went unfinished and Dariya Detkovskaya was behind, 4-6, 3-3. The Cowgirls continued their success against Missouri State in their afternoon game. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto defeated Alye Darter of Missouri and Mary Houston 6-2. Dariya Detkovskaya and Lenka Stara defeated the Bear duo of Hana Sisirak and Alyson Piskulic, 6-3, to secure the double for OSU. Alana Wolfberg and Daniella Medvedeva had a 5-3 lead when their game was called. Dariya Detkovskaya took the first point of singles for OSU, beating Missouri State’s Tiffani Nash 6-3, 6-1. Lenka Stara defeated Missouri State’s Taylor Shaw 6-2, 6-1 to add one more run to the Cowgirls count. Missouri State came on the board when Claire Martin defeated OSUs Lora Boggs 6-0, 6-1. Alana Wolfberg resisted the Bears return attempt and earned the final point by defeating Hana Sisirak of Missouri State 6-2, 6-0 to finish off the Bears. The Cowgirls will be back in action on Wednesday, February 24 at 3 p.m. when they take on Oral Roberts at the Greenwood Tennis Center. Central Arkansas Results: Double: Order of finishing (3.2) 1. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU) vs. Chunxi Xin / Fuka Nonoyama (UCA) 4-5, unfinished 2. Dariya Detkovskaya Lenka Stara (WOSU) def.Yada Vasupongchai / Mei Ishimura (UCA) 6-3 3. Alana Wolfberg Daniella Medvedeva (WOSU) def. Maja Gledic / Jaeun Lee (UCA) 6-2 Singles: Order of finishing: (5,4,6) 1. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (WOSU) vs. Chunxi Xin (UCA) 6-3, 4-3, unfinished 2. Alana Wolfberg (WOSU) vs. Fuka Nonoyama (UCA) 3-6, 4-5, unfinished 3. Dariya Detkovskaya (WOSU) vs. Yada Vasupongchai (UCA) 4-6, 3-3, unfinished 4. Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU) def. Maja Gledic (UCA) 6-2, 6-1 5. Lenka Stara (WOSU) def.Sumomo Hamanaga (UCA) 6-2, 6-3 6. Daniella Medvedeva (WOSU) def. Paulina Engback (UCA) 6-1, 6-3 Missouri State Results: Double: Order of arrival: (1,2) 1. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU) def. Alye Darter / Mary Houston (MSU) 6-2 2. Dariya Detkovskaya Lenka Stara (WOSU) def. Hana Sisirak / Alsyon Piskulic (MSU) 6-3 3. Alana Wolfberg Daniella Medvedeva (WOSU) vs. Ellie Burger / Claire Martin (MSU) 5-3, unfinished Singles: Order of arrival: (3,4,6,1) 1. Alana Wolfberg (WOSU) def. Hana Sisirak (MSU) 6-0, 6-2 2. Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU) vs. Ellie Burger (MSU) 6-2, 3-3, unfinished 3. Dariya Detkovskaya (WOSU) def. Tiffani Nash (MSU) 6-3, 6-1 4. Lenka Stara (WOSU) def. Taylor Shaw (MSU) 6-2, 6-1 5. Daniella Medvedeva (WOSU) vs. Alsyon Piskulic (MSU) 6-4, 3-1, unfinished 6. Claire Martin (MSU) defeats. Lora Boggs (WOSU) 6-0, 6-1

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos