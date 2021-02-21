Gaurika Singh and Manday Kaji take home the best NNIPA awards





Nepalese athletes who delivered a high number of performances at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) held in Kathmandu and Pokhara in 2019, were awarded NNIPA Sports Awards by the Nepal National and International Players Association on Saturday at a ceremony in Madhyapur Thimi, Bhaktapur. The winners include swimmer Gaurika Singh, who won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals, and karateka Manday Kaji Shrestha, who took gold twice in a team event. While Singh was named the Best Female Player for the Nepalese calendar year, Shrestha was named the best in the men’s category. The duo each received a grant of Rs 100,000. Golfer Subash Tamang, who won two gold medals, and wrestler Sangita Dhami, the first Nepalese athlete to win wrestling gold in SAG, were awarded Rising Male and Female Player of the Year respectively. They each received a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Member of the national soccer team, Sujal Shrestha, who led the men’s team to SAG gold, was named the Talented Male Player of the Year. SAG’s gold medalist Ayasha Shakya won the talented female player of the year award. Both Shrestha and Shakya received Rs 50,000 as cash prizes. Karate coach Akhabar Shah was honored with the Gajraj Joshi Ideal Player of the Year Award. Shah, who received a scholarship of Rs 35,000, announced that he will hand over his prize money to Boshi Gaun Karate Academy. Sports journalist Roshan Raut was honored with the Sports Journalism Award and received a grant of Rs 25,000. Raut, who has been active in sports journalism for more than two decades, is also a former vice president of Nepal Sports Journalists Forum. Para table tennis player Keshav Thapa was congratulated with the Para athlete Award and received Rs10,000 in cash prize. Meanwhile, NNIPA also recognized the contributions of 26 athletes from as many matches with the NNIPA Player of the Year Award upon the recommendation of their respective associations. Each of them received Rs 10,000. Archers Sanatan Malla, athletics Santoshi Shrestha, badmintons Ratnajeet Tamang, basketball player Anusha Malla, boxing Minu Gurung, crickets Anjali Chand, cycling Buddhi Bahadur Tamang, fencing Rabina Thapa and soccer Sujal Shrestha won the Player of the Year award. Golfs Subash Tamang, handball Kalpana Oli, judos Debika Khadka, Kabbadi’s Menuka Kumari Rajbanshi, karate’s Manday Kaji Shrestha, kho kho’s Shyam Budhathoki, lawn tennis’ Pradeep Khadka, shooting Kalpana Pariyar, swimming Gaurika Singh, swimming Gaurika Singam’s other players of the Year awards. They were joined by taekwondos Ayasha Shakya, triathlon’s Sony Gurung, volleyball’s Kul Bahadur Thapa, weightlifting’s Bikash Thapa and wrestling Sangita Dhami won the awards based on the recommendations of their respective sports associations. Most of the players on the list were gold medalists from the 13th SAG.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos