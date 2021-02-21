Miami football finalists, but long shots for top 2 Nebraska prospects





The Miami football program was named finalists for the top two 2022 prospects in Nebraska on Saturday, but it’s likely a longshot to sign both. Four-star outlook, outside of linebacker Devon Jackson and guard Deshawn Woods each named the Hurricanes in their top five finalists released on Twitter on Saturday. Jackson and Woods are childhood friends who are both from Omaha. but go to separate secondary schools. Jackson attends Burke High School and Woods attends Central. Both named Arizona State and Texas A&M as three of the five schools with the Miami soccer program that Jackson and Woods have in common. Jackson and Woods hope to play together in college. Notre Dame and Oklahoma were the other two programs mentioned by Jackson. Woods named Florida and Missouri as the other two schools he is considering in his top five. Jackson praised Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Texas A&M in an interview with the Lincoln Journal-Star. Jackson told the Husker additional blog on the Journal-Star that he trains in his head about the chance to play for the Sooners, Fighting Irish or Aggies. Jackson is the 137th-seeded player overall, 11th outside of LB and the second-seeded player in Nebraska behind Woods. “Even if I go through my head while I’m training, I have the chance to play defense for Oklahoma, I have the chance to play defense for Notre Dame, I have the chance to play defense for Texas. A&M. Schools like that, you have to be one of the best in the country. “ Woods is the 101st player, the third national offensive guard and the best player in Nebraska for 2022. Miami has signed Leonard Seymore in the Class of 2021 who is the 180th ranked player, the 11th ranked OG and the 28th ranked player in Florida. Miami would likely want to sign at least one security guard for 2022. Jackson plans to take his time in making a decision and could wait until the traditional National Signing Day in February 2022 before signing a letter of intent. The vast majority of players are now signing up for the Early National Signing Day in December. Jackson spoke to the Omaha World-Herald about his recruitment. “If I have to make my decision on the last day I sign, I will because I’m not going to be one of those guys who commits, decommits, re-commits… I don’t do all of that. Waste of time. To me, that is in a sense a hunt for power – you are doing it for the media and not for yourself. “ Neither player played in 2020, as Nebraska high schools canceled their football season last fall and will not make it this spring. Jackson has a 247 Sports crystal ball for Notre Dame, while there is currently none for Woods. Xavier Watts, signed to Notre Dame 2020, was Jackson’s teammate in high school. Watts had been in touch with Jackson and relied on him to sign with the Fighting Irish. Signing Jackson and Watts would be big additions to a Miami football roster that doesn’t look deep in the linebacker or guard direction to the future. Miami only has commits from defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland and defensive end Jamaal Johnson.

