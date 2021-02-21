Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis winning streak reaches 130 games | Sport

LAWRENCEVILLE The NAIA No. 1 ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team achieved the second longest winning streak in all college sports with its 130th consecutive double match win in Saturday’s 7-0 win against Montreat College (NC) in the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC tennis facility.
With the shutout victory, the Grizzlies (7-0) balanced the winning streak of the BYU-Hawaii women’s tennis program of 2002-05.
GGC’s winning streak began on April 4, 2015, with a 5–3 win against NCAA Division II University of West Florida. The program has a 172-3 all-time record since it started in 2013. The last loss came on April 3, 2015, in a neutral loss against Division II Hawaii Pacific.
To beat a red-hot Montreat team 7-0 after beating No. 2 Xavier (Louisiana) yesterday speaks volumes about the quality of the match the guys played today, ”said GGC head coach Chase Hodges. our players performed. We have now won 130 games in a row and are now tied for the second longest winning streak in all college sports. I am super proud of the boys.
On Saturday, Georgia Gwinnett College jumped to a 1-0 doubles lead as the tournament hosts won on all three courts. The duo of junior Federico Bonacia and freshman Matthias Haim secured the point with a 6-2 victory on the number 1 track. Other doubles wins came from junior Valentino Caratini freshman Luis Gomar, 6-1 at No. 2, and sophomore Jose Dugo freshman Alex Gurmendi, 6-3 at No. 3.
The winning ways continued in singles, with GGC capturing five of the six matches in straight sets. Gomar took the lead 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over field No. 5. Caratini took a 6-2, 6-1 triumph on No. 3 singles before Haim finished the match with a 6-4, 6 -2 win on the number 2 track.
Bonacia followed with a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 4 and junior Vincente Lagos achieved a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 6 singles. Gurmendi closed the game with a hard-fought three-set victory at the top of the singles lineup. He won the third set tiebreaker 10-8 after forcing the deciding set with a 6-4 win in the second set.
Montreat played one day after upsetting NAIA No. 2 Xavier University (Louisiana). GGC will meet Xavier on Sunday 21 February at 9 am from the GGC Tennis Facility.
