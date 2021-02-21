Roshan moves to the second round: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Panchkula, February 20 Roshan Joshi from Madhya Pradesh had to rely on his skills to beat Mathivanan Kalaivanan of Karnataka in a tough performance 12-10, 11-8, 7-11, 11-13 and 11-7 before moving to the second round on opening day . from the UTT 82nd National Table Tennis Championship at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here today. While first-round matches didn’t come as surprises, a few results added glitter as they covered the full distance. Joshi led 2-0, but the Karnataka boy leveled the score to scare his rival. In the decider Joshi took a big lead and held on to win. Likewise, Kerala’s Aswin Gokul neatly drove past with a 2-0 lead before Odisha’s Dishant Parida accelerated to beat Kerala paddler 8-11, 16-18, 11-9, 11-5 and 11-6. Aditya Dev from Assam followed the same path, winning the last three games to beat Goa’s Reagan Pinto 7-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-6. Manipur’s Denial Rajkumar defeated Nitin Singh Gusain from Uttarakhand 8-11, 12-10, 12-14, 11-9 and 11-9 in another first round thriller. Another five-game match was played between Sameer Sahni of the FCI and Vaibhav Dahibhate of Central Revenue Services Board. Sahni won 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5 and 11-5, but not before the first hiccups. Railways’ Kiranjoy Pushilal had to wage a grim battle against TNTTA’s Sachin Hemanth after trailing 0-2 to make it a match. In the end his experience with the rival in Chennai served him well as he won 6-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-5 and 11-7. Delhi’s Parth Virmani, who represents the Central Revenue Services Board, met his match in Sarth Mishra from Uttar Pradesh. An attacking Parth was rusty and that was reflected in his first long game, which he lost 15-17. However, he won the second before losing the third. With increasing pressure, the skilled paddler stabilized to end Sarth’s resistance and win 15-17, 11-2, 9-11 11-7 and 11-7. The fight will resume tomorrow morning with the interesting final round matches between the top two players in each group. The 60 qualifying matches from the group matches join the 16 seeded players in the main tournament with 52 byes. The top 16, including A Saratha, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Vikas Thakkar, Anthony Amalraj and the rest of those with byes, will join the real action from the round of 64 tomorrow night.







