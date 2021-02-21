Watch Oscar Valdez score scary Knockout of the Year contender on Miguel Berchelt to claim the title





In his fight with Miguel Berchelt, Oscar Valdez said he believed he would come out victorious in their fight for the WBC junior lightweight championship because Berchelt had not experienced the same level of adversity in his professional career. In the ring, it would prove that Valdez’s skill was even more important than those intangibles as he managed to get Berchelt out of the opening bubble before scoring an immediate knockout of the year contender. As the fight was expected to be a war between the two Mexican sluggers, Berchelt (37-2, 33 KO) entered the ring as a significant favorite, beating win after win and establishing himself as a budding star. Valdez (29-0, 23 KO) had given up his WBO featherweight title to gain weight and aim to become a two-division champion, something he would achieve based on speed, smart defense and a thumping left hook. Those tools really started to show in round 4, when the hooks started to grab Berchelt’s legs. Valdez remained patient and continued picking out spots and banging as openings presented. In the end, Valdez landed another left hook that tripped Berchelt into the ropes, starting a standing eight count for the technical knockdown. Berchelt slowly recovered and fought his way back into battle in the fifth and sixth rounds, forcing the kind of war that most observers expected before the fighters set foot in the ring at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Not getting enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of martial arts from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for best analysis and in-depth news, including response to Valdez vs. Berchelt and Broner vs. Santiago on Monday morning. Valdez never stopped firing back, worked his jab, then cracked the left hook. But it was a heavy uppercut in lap 9 that put Berchelt back on the canvas. He was able to stand up and fight through the rest of the round, but was warned by the referee between rounds that he would not allow him an excessive penalty. However, it wasn’t the build-up of shots that would lead to the end of the fight, as Valdez slid a series of Berchelt shots before unleashing a giant left hook that crashed Berchelt to the canvas with his face. This led to some terrifying minutes as Berchelt did not move while being cared for by doctors, but he was eventually moved to a seated position before eventually being carried out of the ring and taken to a local trauma center as a precaution. The win was the biggest in Valdez’s career and sets him up for bigger and better fights – and payouts. After the fight, Valdez hadn’t forgotten those who doubted getting into the fight. “I’ve said it before. There is nothing better in life than to prove people wrong, ”Valdez said. ‘I have a list of people who doubted me. My idols doubted me. Boxing analysts doubted me. They said Miguel Berchelt was going to knock me out. I have a message for everyone. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do. “







