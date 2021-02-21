Ahmad happy normalcy, democracy will return to cricket





By Rajiv Bisnauth Evidence of poor management in the local management of cricket has been one of the continuing dramas for nearly a decade. This Friday, however, the situation could soon come to a halt as elections for a legitimate Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will take place at a location and time to be determined. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., has set February 26 as the date for the highly anticipated election of the new Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) executive. To this end, former Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) president Sheik Ahmad said in an invited response yesterday that he is satisfied with the new development as some form of normalcy and democracy will return locally into play. While I am glad that normalcy and democracy in cricket is returning, I must applaud the initiative of the concerned minister and all stakeholders, who have struggled tirelessly for a decade to bring this semblance of order to our cricket, Ahmad said. Ahmad, who had served as treasurer at the GCB and as deputy director of the West Indies Cricket Board, now Cricket West Indies (CWI), urged the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) to stand up and join participate in the election. He further urged the ECB to be a part of the new GCB and its development plans so that cricket can improve at both provincial and national levels. The veteran cricket administrator believes that retired cricket players should play an integral role in the new leadership. Meanwhile, Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) president Bissoondyal Singh said the ministers’ announcement is a relief for all aspiring cricket players in Guyana. I must commend the Honorable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., for aggressively pursuing this cause to end the illegality and illegality that clouded Guyana’s cricket. When history is made this minister should be properly placed as one who contributed to our dear country as it relates to the development of cricket, never again would we have a national institution taken up by a few and (who ) shut out the people of this country. It should be a breath of fresh air for all of Guyana’s aspiring cricketers, said Singh, who is also chairman of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB). The ministers’ moves stem from consultations with the CWI, in line with the requirements of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act and in the wake of last Friday’s DCB elections. Lawyer Kamal Ramkarran was appointed the new Cricket Ombudsman. Ramkarran, who has served as President of the Bar Association of Guyana in the past, replaces Stephen Lewis, who was appointed by then Secretary of Sport George Norton. Furthermore, the Cricket Ombudsman will then advise on the next steps in accordance with the Guyana Cricket Administration Act. Administrative failure aside, GCB has been mired in controversy from one lawsuit to the next for nearly a decade. Elections have not been held since 2012 and it was only last month that those who considered themselves executive members of the body were considered illegal by the Guyanese government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos