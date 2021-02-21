



GREENVILLE, SC – Hamp Sisson passed 207 yards and three touchdowns and Furman got off to a slow start en route to a 35-7 win over Western Carolina in the 2021 spring season opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium. field after a 448-day absence due to the pandemic, Furman (1-0) fell behind early after Western Carolinas stepped Jacob Harris for a Sisson pass on the first possession of the game and returned it 46 yards to the Paladin 12 for a 10-yard scoring set up, run by Ryan Glover who helped the Catamounts take a 7-0 lead. After that it was all Furman as the Paladins recorded 91 plays and 33 first downs while rolling up 533 yards in offense while also holding down Western Carolina (0-4, 0-1 SoCon) offensively, limiting the Catamounts to just five firsts downs and 109 total yards. Sisson, a sophomore red shirt, connected on 14-of-22 passes, and his scoring attacks spanned 6, 27, and 24 yards. Senior traffic jam Devin Wynn he adlined Paladins’ hasty effort of 320 yards, running 18 times for 106 yards and score. The performance of Greensboro, Georgia products pushed him above 2,000 yards and became the 13th player in program history to reach the plateau. He now has 2,063 yards Sisson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Anderson midway through the first period tied the game to 7-7, and two possessions later he found Zach Peterson open in the end zone for a 27-yard hit which was a nine-play , 87-yard drive to set up Furman, 14-7. Peterson’s scoring grab was the first of three second-quarter touchdowns by Furman, who showed 31 snaps to Western Carolinas four in the period while surpassing the Catamounts, 269-15. Dominic Robertos’ 3-touchdown run extended the Paladins lead to 21-7, and Sisson helped the Paladins with a 28-7 lead at the break when he made a 24-yard touchdown pass to close Ryan Miller tightly between a pair of defenders. end a 12-play, 93-yard drive with just 21 seconds to the first half clock. Wynn scored the final touchdown of the games on a 1 yard dive late in the third period. 10 players ran football for the Paladins, and nine players were given receptions. three Paladins led the deep tackle of Furman’s card with four stops: cornerback Darius Kearse and a pair of inside linebackers, Evan Dimmagio and Nick Kuzemka. game, 2021 SoCon spring season next Saturday at VMI. The kick-off is scheduled for 1.30 pm

