Georgia Gwinnett College Remains Undefeated in Women’s Tennis | Sport

LAWRENCEVILLE The NAIA No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team remained unbeaten this spring after a 7-0 home win against No. 14-ranked Montreat College (NC) in Saturday’s action at the GGC Tennis Facility’s Grizzly Invitational.
The Grizzlies (7-0) took the double point when the duo of junior Maria Genovese and freshman Eva Siska won 6-2 on the number 2 track. Senior Emerald Able and freshman Ale Ferrer won all six matches at No. 3 in doubles to claim the first win of the afternoon.
Montreat’s No. 1 doubles team recorded a 6-3 victory, but the Grizzlies had already scored victories on the other two lanes to take the double point of the game.
In singles, GGC scored straight-set wins in five of the six singles matches. Genovese took an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 1, while sophomore Tereza Koplova won a three-set thriller at No. 2 singles. Koplova won the third set tiebreaker 10-6 after the two players traded 6-3 set scores.
The bottom of the Grizzlies line-up shone again, with freshman Marta Maestro winning all 12 games at the number 6 track and giving GGC a 2-0 lead. Freshman Selina Pichler recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles before freshman Iryna Lysykh took the team win with a 6-0, 6-1 win on the No. 5 track.
Ferrer rounded out the GGC winners with a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 4 singles.
The women are doing well and playing very well, “said GGC head coach Chase Hodges.” I am very happy with how Maria and Tereza performed at the top of our line-up. Those are two quality wins against good opponents. It is quite impressive to win this match 7-0.
The Georgia Gwinnett Colleges women’s tennis program has now won 26 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season.
