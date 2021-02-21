Humans, robots will read your feelings through body language





Body language says a lot about a person. If your guest says he is comfortable, but you see him sitting with his arms folded and his jaw closed, you are questioning his honesty. This is because as humans we have made keen observations all our lives to understand body language and what it conveys. But when it comes to robots, they might think the guest is comfortable saying so audibly. With advances in computer vision and facial recognition technology, robots are unable to pick up subtle body movements. To coexist, robots must understand social cues Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed a body tracking system to combat this problem. OpenPose is a system that can track body movements such as those of the hands and face in real time. This system uses computer vision and machine learning to process video frames. It can track the movements of multiple people at the same time, which will improve human-robot compatibility and give way to more augmented reality games and intuitive user interfaces. If you think a robot that tracks the user’s head, torso and limbs is sophisticated, the OpenPose System can also track individual fingers and their movements. To make this possible, researchers used Panoptic Studio, a dome with 500 cameras used to record body postures from different angles. These images were used to build the data set for the system. All those different images were then passed through a key point detector that helped identify and label the body parts. OpenPose learns to associate the body parts with its individuals, which makes it possible to track multiple people without creating chaos about whose hand is true. Initially, images in the dome were captured in 2D, but researchers converted them to 3D to help the body-tracking algorithm understand different poses at different angles. This allows the system to recognize what the person’s hand looks like, even if something obstructs the system’s view. Since OpenPose has all this data to rely on, it can run with a single camera and laptop rather than a camera-lined dome, making this technology more accessible. As with OpenPose, scientists are working to create more such empathetic robotic systems that can read gesture cues. Another example is a robot called Forpheus that does more than just play table tennis. It reads body language to get a glimpse of its opponents’ ability and offers advice and encouragement. It will try to understand your mood and your playing ability and predict a little bit about your next recording, said Keith Kersten of Omron Automation, a Japanese company that developed Forpheus. According to researchers who created OpenPose, this type of machine learning technology can be used to enable all kinds of interactions between humans and machines. It can enhance VR experiences by detecting finger movements of the users without additional hardware attached to the users such as gloves or adhesive sensors. There is a possibility of a future where humans will have robots as companions at home and at work. With these advancements, humans can have more natural interactions with robots. You can tell a home robot to pick up something by pointing at it and the machine will understand what you are pointing at.

Share this article Do the sharing thing

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos