Cheteshwar Pujara ready to make a mark in T20 Cricket, thanks CSK for ‘taking him back’ in IPL Fold

Cheteswhar Pujara thanked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for returning to the Indian Premier League fold. Pujara went unsold for seven seasons and was finally picked by CSK led by MS Dhoni at its base price of Rs 50 lakh for this year’s IPL which is likely to take place in India. (More Cricket News)

“I am very happy to be part of the IPL. It is good to be back again, and I would like to thank CSK for taking me in,” said the India Test number three during a virtual media conference as he prepared for the third test. against England in Ahmedabad.

Pujara has a solid technique, but due to its slow strike style, it is not considered suitable for the slam-bang format. But he is looking forward to making a mark in this format too.

“Once IPL is over there will be a window where I can play some County games. I will take that call once IPL is over. But there will be plenty of time to play some County games. also practice a few games before the Test series starts in August.

“There is plenty of time to play county cricket, but it is always good to be back in IPL.”

Asked if he had discussed this with CSK, Pujara said, “Nothing about that part … But I always wanted to play a shorter format of the game.”

“So once this (ongoing) test series is over, my focus will be on the IPL, and when the IPL is over, I will think about county games and then there will be a big series against England in August …”

India will play five Tests against England later this year. And he revealed plans.

“Speaking of county cricket, I still have plenty of time before we play the England Test series,” said Pujara, who previously played for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

Pujara further said the county experience has come in handy for him in the grueling Test cricket, something he shares with the youngsters.

“When there is a challenging condition and the ball swings or sews a little, it is always useful.

“That experience has taught me a lot of things, be it the technical aspect or even the mental aspect as a hitter … But when it comes to the tour of England, I’ll have a chat with them or the team management and the experienced The team’s players will have a word, ‘he added.

After leveling the series one piece with a 317 win over England in the second Test at Chepauk, India is firmly on track to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at the Lord’s on June 18.

India must win the series by a minimum margin of 2-1 or better to get the only berth available.

“We have great hope that we will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship in June,” said Pujara.

The third game starts on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)