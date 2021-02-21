Cheteshwar Pujara ready to make a mark in T20 Cricket, thanks CSK for ‘taking him back’ in IPL Fold

Cheteswhar Pujara thanked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for returning to the Indian Premier League fold. Pujara went unsold for seven seasons and was finally picked by CSK led by MS Dhoni at its base price of Rs 50 lakh for this year’s IPL which is likely to take place in India. (More Cricket News)
“I am very happy to be part of the IPL. It is good to be back again, and I would like to thank CSK for taking me in,” said the India Test number three during a virtual media conference as he prepared for the third test. against England in Ahmedabad.
Pujara has a solid technique, but due to its slow strike style, it is not considered suitable for the slam-bang format. But he is looking forward to making a mark in this format too.
“Once IPL is over there will be a window where I can play some County games. I will take that call once IPL is over. But there will be plenty of time to play some County games. also practice a few games before the Test series starts in August.
“There is plenty of time to play county cricket, but it is always good to be back in IPL.”
Asked if he had discussed this with CSK, Pujara said, “Nothing about that part … But I always wanted to play a shorter format of the game.”
“So once this (ongoing) test series is over, my focus will be on the IPL, and when the IPL is over, I will think about county games and then there will be a big series against England in August …”
India will play five Tests against England later this year. And he revealed plans.
“Speaking of county cricket, I still have plenty of time before we play the England Test series,” said Pujara, who previously played for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.
Pujara further said the county experience has come in handy for him in the grueling Test cricket, something he shares with the youngsters.
“When there is a challenging condition and the ball swings or sews a little, it is always useful.
“That experience has taught me a lot of things, be it the technical aspect or even the mental aspect as a hitter … But when it comes to the tour of England, I’ll have a chat with them or the team management and the experienced The team’s players will have a word, ‘he added.
After leveling the series one piece with a 317 win over England in the second Test at Chepauk, India is firmly on track to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand at the Lord’s on June 18.
India must win the series by a minimum margin of 2-1 or better to get the only berth available.
“We have great hope that we will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship in June,” said Pujara.
The third game starts on Wednesday.
(With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit