Women’s tennis cruises to 6-1 win Chestnut Hill





AMBLER, Pa. Saint Joseph’s women’s tennis team rode Saturday night at the Upper Dublin Sports Center in doubles and strong singles to a 6-1 victory over Chestnut Hill. HOW IT HAPPENED Saint Joseph’s (2-0) got off to a quick start with a double sweep. Amanda Nava and Stow Weiss previously achieved a 6-1 victory in the top flight Ireland Amato and Anna Kirk secured the point with a win with the same score in the second. Paige Conrad and Madeline Hill ended the sweep with a 6-4 victory in the third flight. The Hawks kept things going in singles as Weiss doubled the lead with a 6-1, 6-1 win in the second flight before putting Nava’s 6-1, 6-2 result in the first SJU on the verge of match victory . . Fabiana Tort-Umpierre then took a 6-2, 6-4 victory in flight number three for the clinched run. Sophia Amato was a 6-0, 6-1 winner in the sixth before Ireland Amato finished a 6-4, 6-1 triumph in the fourth to give the Hawks their last runs. HAWK TALK “A tougher opponent, but our ladies took up the challenge”, says head coach Ian Crookenden said. “An excellent night for that Stow Weiss , who came back from last week’s loss with an excellent tennis night. First singles match for Alex Kramer , and she had a very tough fight before collapsing in a 10-point tiebreaker. A very satisfying start to our season so far and I am very happy and proud of our team. “ NEXT ONE The Hawks will host Towson in Upper Dublin on March 5th. RESULTS Saint Joseph’s 6, Chestnut Hill 1 Double 1. Amanda Nava Stow Weiss (SJU) def. Carlota Garcia Arguelles / Nele Haag (CHC), 6-1

2. Ireland Amato Anna Kirk (SJU) def. Lottie Allin / Annika Wise (CHC), 6-1

3. Paige Conrad Madeline Hill (SJU) def. Alani Naje Connor / Gianna Vassalluzzo (CHC), 6-4

Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3 Singles 1. Nava (SJU) def. Garcia Arguelles (CHC), 6-1, 6-2

2. Weiss (SJU) def. The Hague (CHC), 6-1, 6-1

3. Fabiana Tort-Umpierre (SJU) def. Wise (CHC), 6-2, 6-4

4. I. Amato (SJU) def. Allin (CHC), 6-4, 6-1

5. Connor (CHC) def. Alex Kramer (SJU), 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 (super tiebreaker)

6. Sophia Amato (SJU) def. Vassalluzzo (CHC), 6-1, 6-0

Order of finishing: 2, 1, 3, 6, 4, 5 Game scores Singles: Saint Joseph’s 71, Chestnut Hill 29

Double: Saint Joseph’s 18, Chestnut Hill 6

Total: Saint Joseph’s 89, Chestnut Hill 35

