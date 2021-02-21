Ravi Timilsina and the evolution of indoor cricket in Nepal

Nepal is one of the fastest growing countries of crickets. However, there are dimensions of the sport in the country that receive little attention. Emerging cricket recently spoke with Ravi Timilsina, a pioneer of the indoor cricket scene in Nepal.

Indoor Cricketers Ravi Timilsina and Bishesh Sangat pose with National Skipper Gyanendra Malla during an indoor match. (Photo: included)

Timilsina discusses the impetus for the introduction of indoor cricket in Nepal and states that other sports have led to its success.

I believe the success of futsals brought the vision of indoor crickets into play. ‘

Futsal is a form of football played on a smaller indoor court and has grown exponentially across the country. In 2020 it is It is estimated that there are about 120 indoor football fields throughout Nepal

Indoor cricket rules have been modified to take into account the varying size of the courts. Several indoor cricket centers in Nepal are adapting the rules to their spaces.

All indoor venues, as well as different teams, play according to their own rules. The main difference between outdoor and indoor cricket comes down to the size of the playing field. Since the leg side and offside are a short distance, most strokes should be played straight. The ball cannot be hit very high, and sixes must be flattened.

‘It depends on the size of the field and the rules a team plays with. Each team can adapt its rules to what suits him or her best. A regular cricket player can easily grow into indoor cricket and have fun. ‘

There are four indoor cricket establishments in the capital [Kathmandu] with the first covered ground created in 2013.

After the initial introduction, the sport has continued to grow and flourish. One of the main reasons the sport has grown in the capital is that there is no outdoor play area. The city lies in a valley surrounded by mountains, and space is scarce. In this context, indoor cricket ensures that the sport can continue when no ground is available.

Indoor Cricket in action. (Photo: Ravi Timilsina)

After the introduction in 2013, Timilsina has created a team that plays every weekend.

‘(Our team consists of) my college friends, social media acquaintances and their contacts. In this way, indoor cricket is kind of a social event and a great unifier. The team now consists of 50 members who are ready to play or can be summoned on any day. There are indoor cricket tournaments that take place occasionally and me and my team have been a fixture at these tournaments. ‘

Indoor cricket has brought together cricket enthusiasts of all ages and professional backgrounds. My team initially consisted of Twitter friends and has now expanded to include friends and acquaintances from each team member. It was a great way to meet new cricket fans that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.

A friendly moment between Kings Cricket Club (g) and Indoor Avengers (b) (Photo: 100PL)

Indoor cricket has created more than just friendships with indoor cricket, it has been a learning area for some of the country’s national talents. Timilsina explained that there is now a path for players to the eleven-vs-side system.

There are also known cases of some indoor players who have been selected for the [outdoor] National team. Indoor cricket has certainly contributed to the national development of cricket.

Indoor cricket in Nepal has brought the cricket community together and remains a breeding ground for the next Nepalese superstars.

Currently Nepal does not have an international indoor cricket team. Still, it’s only a matter of time before this happens at the rate the sport is growing in the country. There are rumors that some indoor groups are considering traveling to India to participate in locally organized tournaments.

Indoor cricket brings joy to so many cricket players around the world and fulfills so many important functions for the sport. Cricketers in England play indoor cricket during the winter months to keep in touch with their friends and the sport they love. Some are more ambitious. International cricketer in Australia Cameron Boyce stated his intention to become the first Australian to play in both the outdoor and indoor Cricket World Cup.

The opportunity for national representation inside and out could also become a reality for talented Nepalese cricketers in the future. Anyone who knows – they could still face Cameron Boyce.

