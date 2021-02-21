Sports
TOR @ MTL: Game Recap | NHL.com
MONTREAL – The Canadiens fell into the league’s top team on Saturday-evening and dropped a 5-3 decision for the Maple Leafs.
Claude Julien’s players looked sharp for their first appearance at the Bell Center since February 11.
Come on Paul Byron, which approved waivers earlier in the week, was lined up for the fourth fight of the season between the two teams.
Tomas Tatar was also in uniform after a healthy scratch in Toronto last Saturday night.
Carey pricemeanwhile made its 10th start of the year.
During the warm up of the match, young gun Nick Suzuki wore special gear to celebrate Black History Month.
There were no goals to report during a tough first period.
Both teams exchanged top scoring opportunities, but Price and Maple Leafs-starter Frederik Andersen were at the top of their respective games.
Price turned 13 shots and made several stops with highlights in the first 20 minutes, including this one on right winger William Nylander.
He followed that up with this miraculous desperation glove, except for right winger Ilya Mikheyev.
Andersen for his part made 10 stops to keep half time winless.
However, the Maple Leafs roared out of the gate in the middle frame, scoring two power play goals in the space of 15 seconds.
Centerman Auston Matthews started with a one-timer from Price on a perfect feed from Mitch Marner at 1:05 p.m. of the period.
Matthews’ League-leading 17th goal of the season came on a two-man advantage, and it extended his point streak to 16 consecutive games.
Fellow pivot Travis Boyd placed Sheldon Keefe’s team with a pair when he ended a nice passing game with a tap-in-count on Price.
But the Canadiens responded with two goals of their own 33 seconds apart to tie the score.
First, Jesperi Kotkaniemi defeated Andersen on a breakaway with a sweet wrist shot up at 3:24 from the frame.
It was the 20-year-old Finn’s second goal of the year and broke an eleven-game drought.
Tatar and Joel Edmundson collected the assists.
Then Byron scored his first goal of the season with an excellent individual effort to sort things out.
Unfortunately, Marner put the Maple Leafs back up front with 7:31 up in the period.
He resolved Price at the end of a 2-on-1.
Matthews struck again with his second goal of the evening and 18th of the year thanks to another power play goal at 3:05 pm from the stanza.
His signature wrist shot from the slot beat Price through traffic and gave Toronto a 4-2 lead.
That’s how things stood during the break, when Montreal beat their North Division rivals by a margin of 26-21.
Centerman Alexander Kerfoot gave Toronto a 5-2 lead with 6:24 left in the regulation, shielding an odd-man rush with an easy count on a pass from Jason Spezza.
Tyler Toffoli cut the lead to 5-3 by scoring his team-leading 11th goal of the season for the Canadiens with 1:26 left before the final buzzer.
Alexander Romanov and Brendan Gallagher collected the assists.
Unfortunately, that was as close as the Habs would get.
Price made 22 saves in the loss, while Andersen stopped 30 shots to pick up his 11th win.
The Canadiens will be back in action on Sunday evening when they visit the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Center.
It marks the start of a four-game road trip with a second game against the senators on Tuesday, before the team heads to Manitoba for a few games against the Winnipeg Jets.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]